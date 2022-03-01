Enveric Biosciences Files Portfolio of Patent Applications for Tryptamine-Based Molecules

NAPLES, Fla., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enveric Biosciences ENVB ("Enveric" or the "Company"), a neuroscience-focused pharmaceutical company developing next-generation, psychedelic-inspired mental health medicines, today announces that it has filed its 10th Patent Cooperation Treaty ("PCT") patent application directed to tryptamine-based derivative molecules, completing the Company's broad series of PCT applications covering this family of compounds.

The Company's robust tryptamine-derivative intellectual property portfolio claims novel molecules structurally related to certain naturally occurring psychedelics, such as dimethyltryptamine (DMT), psilocybin, psilocin, and 5-MeO-DMT. Some of the naturally occurring molecules are themselves currently being investigated by researchers around the world as potential treatments for a broad range of psychiatric and neurologic disorders including depression, anxiety, schizophrenia, obsessive-compulsive disorder, posttraumatic stress disorder, eating disorders, pain, autism, and Alzheimer's disease.1,2

"With the aim of optimizing commercial and regulatory success, a primary focus of Enveric is the creation of novel molecules with improved pharmaceutical characteristics that are also protected by composition of matter, manufacturing, and method-of-use patent claims," said Dr. Peter Facchini, Chief Innovation Officer, Enveric. "Enveric's extensive intellectual property portfolio enables the Company to invest in, and harness, the therapeutic potential of these molecules. In our pursuit to maximize the potential of our large and diverse library of novel and protected drug candidates, we intend to pursue out-licensing opportunities to collaborate with other leading drug development companies with a similar focus on delivering benefits to patients suffering from psychiatric and neurologic disorders".

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences ENVB is a neuroscience-focused pharmaceutical company developing next-generation, psychedelic-inspired mental health medicines. Enveric's robust pipeline supports drug development from the clinic to commercialization aimed to help millions of patients in need around the world suffering from conditions that include cancer-related distress, PTSD and more. For additional information, please visit www.enveric.com.

