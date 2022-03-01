NIELSEN TO PRESENT AT BMO DIGITAL ADVERTISING SUMMIT

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen Holdings plc NLSN, today announced that the Company will be presenting at the BMO Digital Advertising Summit on Friday, March 4th.
On Friday March 4, 2022, Mainak Mazumdar, Chief Data and Research Officer, and Sara Gubins, SVP, Head of Investor Relations and Treasury, will participate in a fireside chat at 1:00pm Eastern Time.
Interested parties are invited to listen to the event live on Nielsen's Investor Relations website at http://nielsen.com/investors under Events & Presentations. A replay of the presentations will be available on http://nielsen.com/investors following the respective event.
About Nielsen
Nielsen shapes the world's media and content as a global leader in audience measurement, data and analytics. Through our understanding of people and their behaviors across all channels and platforms, we empower our clients with independent and actionable intelligence so they can connect and engage with their audiences—now and into the future.
An S&P 500 company, Nielsen NLSN operates around the world in more than 55 countries. Learn more at www.nielsen.com or www.nielsen.com/investors and connect with us on social media
SOURCE Nielsen Holdings plc
