Top Oil & Gas Exploration Company in Vietnam Selects Redline Communications' Virtual Fiber Solution

Redline's award winning RDL-3000 Virtual Fiber® solution will be deployed to connect nine remote oil and gas exploration and production fields in the South China Sea

TORONTO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- – Redline Communications Group Inc. ("Redline Communications") RDL , a leading provider of mission-critical data infrastructure for remote and harsh environments, announced today that Thien Phuc Equipment Material Company Limited has selected Redline's Virtual Fiber® solution to support operations for a leading oil and gas exploration enterprise located in Vietnam.

Redline provides powerful connectivity solutions for enterprises to safely and reliably operate in challenging locations

Redline's award-winning RDL-3000 solution will be deployed to deliver high-capacity, high-speed, long-range wireless connectivity to nine remote exploration and production fields operating in the South China Sea.

"Redline's RDL-3000 provides the highly-ruggedized, low-latency and high-capacity data infrastructure solution that this enterprise requires for its dynamic operations in the South China Sea," comments Richard Yoon, CEO of Redline Communications. "Redline is proud to provide powerful and comprehensive connectivity solutions that allow enterprises to safely and reliably operate in some of the most isolated and challenging locations."

"For this particular leader in the execution of oil and gas projects in Vietnam, it was imperative for us to source a partner for this project that would provide reliable, high-performing wireless connectivity solutions with products designed for usage in isolated locations," states Mr. Nguyen Huu Cuong, Director of Thien Phuc Equipment Material Company Limited. "We found that Redline easily met these requirements via its RDL-3000 solution that provides secure, reliable, high-speed connectivity in challenging environments, backed by the team's expertise working in the oil and gas industry."

About Redline Communications

Redline Communications RDL designs and manufactures powerful wide-area wireless networks for mission-critical applications in challenging locations. Redline networks are used by Oil & Gas companies onshore and offshore, Mining companies on surface and underground operations, by municipalities to remotely monitor infrastructure, and by specialized telecom service providers to deliver premium services. Hundreds of businesses worldwide rely on Redline to engineer, plan and deliver ruggedized, secure and reliable networks for their IoT, voice, data, and video communications needs. For more information visit www.rdlcom.com .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/top-oil--gas-exploration-company-in-vietnam-selects-redline-communications-virtual-fiber-solution-301492359.html

SOURCE Redline Communications