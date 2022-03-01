Beverage Industry Climbs Despite Uncertain Times

WESTON, Fla., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Grail Technology GOGY a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing today announced the beverage industry is holding steady and growing despite uncertain times.

According to an article published on February 24, 2022, in Top News Guide https://topnewsguide.com/2022/02/24/golden-trail-technology-otcmktsgogy-stock-extends-rally-jumps-15-in-a-week/ Golden Grail Technology GOGY stock had clocked gains of 7% on Wednesday February 23, 2022. GOGY stock moved up 7.55% to $0.31 with 560k share, compared to its average volume of 427K shares. The stock moved within a range of $0.2700 – 0.3755 after opening trade at $0.29. The rally that was seen yesterday took the gains made by the stock over the course of the past week to as much as 15%. As it happens, the stock was actually in the news cycle on Wednesday after it announced that it was committed to promoting its products from the recently acquired Tickle Water brand responsibly. The products in question are meant for tweens and kids, hence the statement from the company was understandable. Golden Grail also announced that it was going to be specifically sensitive to parents when it comes to promotional activities. Golden Grail is involved in streamlining and building its portfolio of beverage products by way of fiscally responsible investment practices. The announcement on Wednesday was also a significant one and is an indication of the company's growing presence in the beverage industry. In light of the gains made by the stock in the past week it may be a good time to start tracking the Golden Grail stock a lot more closely.

Furthermore, the company also acknowledges other established beverage companies, such as Monster Beverage (MNST) showing a better-than-expected top line in fourth-quarter 2021 and that sales improved year over year, driven by continued strong demand for the energy drinks category.

"Coming off a global pandemic, political change and now countries declaring war can have a negative impact on industries. Despite these trying times the beverage industry is persevering and actually Golden Grail is exceeding plans. Our acquisition pace is impressive and flowing. Our stock is trading nicely and has been steadily increasing. We are watching activity in our industry daily and feel confident the challenges we face as a nation, will not trickle down and have any negative impact on our business development," said Steven Hoffman, Interim CEO, Golden Grail Tech Beverages.

About Golden Grail Technology

Golden Grail Technology GOGY is a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing. The company targets brands that have a proven sales history, loyal consumer following, retail presence and strong value proposition who need assistance to get to the next few levels. Golden Grail has been actively acquiring brands within emerging beverage categories, such as energy, flavored water and sparkling flavored water. Our robust product offerings reach multiple demographic and lifestyle categories, creating a dynamic, comprehensive and diverse beverage portfolio.

After an acquisition, the company utilizes a series of operational technologies to apply its business expertise, fiscal techniques and various manufacturing processes know-how to improve the economics and performance of each brand while advancing marketing and distribution for its beverage holdings. The company's focus on fiscal management and development of beverage brands, coupled with its rapidly growing and recognizable portfolio of healthy, functional beverages sets Golden Grail apart as a leader in acquiring and advancing existing beverage brands.

For more information on Golden Grail, visit

www.GoldenGrailBeverages.com

https://twitter.com/golden_grail

Golden Grail's Beverage Portfolio

Tickle Water is a premium sparkling water company dedicated to providing honest and clean hydration. Tickle Water is the first sparkling water in the market created specifically for children, yet enjoyed by all ages, complete with delicious flavors and a recyclable can, making it the perfect beverage for any occasion. Every can of Tickle Water is simply made with premium sparkling water and natural flavors without artificial ingredients, sugar, sodium, or preservatives.

For more information visit http://www.drinkticklewater.com

https://www.facebook.com/drinkticklewater

Trevi Essence Water is a true clean-label beverage with a superior flavor that stays true to the fruit. Trevi has zero sugar, zero calories, no preservatives, no artificial ingredients, gluten free, vegan, kosher and diet friendly. Trevi comes in four delicious flavors Mango Orange, Coconut Lime, Peach and Grapefruit.

For more information visit www.DrinkTrevi.com

https://www.facebook.com/DrinkTrevi

https://www.instagram.com/drinktreviwater/

https://twitter.com/drinktreviwater

Spider Energy Drink is packed with serious energy. This formula is the perfect balance of energy boosting B-vitamins, Taurine, Guarana, Ginseng, Key Levels of Amino Acids and herbal extracts. Made with 100% real sugar, Spider Energy is known as one of the best tasting with a fresh-citrus, smooth and refreshing flavor, without the medicinal aftertaste associated with most energy drinks.

For more information visit https://spiderenergydrink.com/

https://www.facebook.com/SpiderEnergyDrink

https://www.instagram.com/spiderenergydrink/

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition, and also includes selected operating results presented without the context of accompanying financial results. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations. We caution that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from the assumptions, estimates or expectations reflected or contained in the forward-looking information, and that actual future performance will be affected by a number of factors, including economic conditions, technological change, regulatory change and competitive factors, many of which are beyond our control. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what we currently foresee. We are under no obligation (and we expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beverage-industry-climbs-despite-uncertain-times-301491780.html

SOURCE Golden Grail Technology Corp