Gas Separation Membranes Market worth $1.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Gas Separation Membranes Market by Material Type (Polyimide & Polyaramide, PS, CA), Application (N2 Generation & O2 Enrichment, HR, CO2 removal, Vapor/Gas Separation, Vapor/Vapor Separation, AD), Module (SW, HF) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Gas Separation Membranes Market size is projected to reach USD 1.2 billion by 2026 from USD 0.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=50564392
Browse in-depth TOC on "Gas Separation Membranes Market"
112 – Tables
42 – Figures
159 – Pages
View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/gas-separation-membrane-market-50564392.html
The overall increase in demand for gas separation membranes in carbon dioxide removal, oil and natural gas refining processes, and nitrogen gas production are driving the global gas separation membranes market. Membrane-based gas separation is more viable and cost-effective compared to traditional technologies such as absorption, distillation, compression-condensation, and others. Membrane technology is cost-effective, especially in syngas cleaning and conditioning, nitrogen production, and carbon dioxide capturing from flue gas as it does not require thermal energy and pressure cycling. The overall operating cost of gas separation membrane technology is much lower than conventional technologies.
Based on material type, polyimide &polyaramide segment is estimated to be the largest market in the overall gas separation membranes market in 2021.
The polyimide &polyaramide segment is the largest and is also projected to continue this trend till 2026. The key growth driver of the high consumption of this material type is owing to properties such as good permeation rates, good selectivity, high chemical and thermal stability, mechanical strength, and good film-forming properties. Polyimide &polyaramide gas separation membranes are used for separating one or more gases from a gaseous mixture as they exhibit good permeation rates with good selectivity.
Based on application, carbon dioxide removal is expected to be the largest gas separation membranes segment in 2021.
The carbon dioxide removal segment is the largest consumer of gas separation membranes. Carbon dioxide is commonly found in natural gas, and its separation is necessary to meet pipeline requirements or other specifications. Also, in carbon capture and storage (CCS) processes, carbon dioxide has to be separated from the exhaust gas streams before the subsequent transportation and storage. Membrane gas separation technology is one of the efficient solutions for carbon dioxide removal as it is more compact, energy-efficient, and possibly more economical than conventional technologies, such as solvent absorption.
Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=50564392
Based on region, APAC is projected to grow the fastest in the gas separation membranes market during the forecast period.
APAC is the fastest-growing market for gas separation membranes. This large market share is primarily attributed to increasing demand for natural gas, biogas, and other sustainable energy solutions in emerging economies, such as India, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, and Thailand, in the region. Moreover, growth in population and increasing urbanization rate are also driving the industrial growth and energy demand. In addition, growth in industrialization, increasing demand due to changing demographics, and government initiatives to attract business investments in industries such as power, oil & gas, packaging, metal processing & fabrication, and electronics are also driving the market for gas separation membranes in the region.
The key players in the Gas Separation Membranes Market include Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (US), Air Liquide Advanced Separations (France), Ube Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Honeywell UOP (US), Fujifilm Manufacturing Europe B.V. (Netherlands), Schlumberger Limited (US), DIC Corporation (Japan), Parker-Hannifin Corporation (US), Membrane Technology and Research, Inc. (US), and Generon, Inc. (US). These players have established a strong foothold in the market by adopting strategies, such as new product launches, investment & expansions, agreement & collaboration, and mergers & acquisitions.
Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=50564392
Browse Adjacent Markets: Membranes Market Research Reports & Consulting
Related Reports:
Membranes Market by Material (Polymeric, Ceramic), Technology (RO, UF, MF, NF), Application (Water & Wastewater Treatment, Industrial Processing), Region (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, South America) - Global Forecast to 2024
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/membranes-market-1176.html
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/gas-separation-membrane-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/gas-separation-membrane.asp
SOURCE MarketsandMarkets
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.