ATRENNE CERTIFIED TO ISO 13485 FOR MEDICAL DEVICE DESIGN

BROCKTON, Mass., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atrenne, a Celestica company, CLS CLS today announced it has earned ISO 13485:2016 certification for medical device design.
Based in Brockton MA, Atrenne is a leader in designing, developing, and deploying industrial embedded computers. Achieving ISO 13485 certifies the company for the design of medical products including components, integrated assemblies and embedded computing platforms.
"ISO 13485 certification enables us to expand our expertise in systems design to help our global healthcare customers deliver products at the highest levels of quality and demonstrate full regulatory compliance," said Chris Boutilier, President and CEO. "We have been serving customers in highly-regulated markets for almost 50 years, and are excited that we can now apply our commitment to quality and rigor to help medical device companies overcome design challenges and meet the high demand for their products."
About Atrenne
Atrenne, a Celestica company, is an advanced, vertically integrated, component and custom system provider serving aerospace, defense, healthcare, computing, communications, and other technology-driven industries. Atrenne delivers custom, integrated components, electronic packaging, fabricated metal, electronic assemblies, and manufacturing services to customers across the globe. With nearly 50 years of experience, Atrenne provides innovatively engineered products and services throughout the program lifecycle, from concept to manufacturing to obsolescence management. www.atrenne-cs.com
Media Contact:
Bob Collopy
Technical Marketing Manager
Atrenne, a Celestica Company
bcollopy@atrenne-cs.com
SOURCE Atrenne, A Celestica Company
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.