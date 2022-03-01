One Hundred Days Until SF District Attorney Recall

SAN FRANCISCO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richie Greenberg, activist and organizer of the recall of embattled San Francisco district attorney Chesa Boudin, today issued a statement regarding the final one hundred days until Boudin's recall election June 7th 2022:
"Following the historic recall of three school board commissioners just weeks ago, San Francisco's voters are again poised to hit the polls one hundred days from now to finally recall the disastrous district attorney, Chesa Boudin. His recall has been a year in the making. He was in office twelve months when the action to begin the recall process commenced. Boudin has since been nothing but defiant; he points fingers, concocts excuses, rejects any introspection or calls to resign. He's hired a PR firm to create a counter-narrative filled with half-truths and rhetoric, often attacking journalists and campaign donors on social media."
Boudin is embroiled in recent controversy with allegations of misconduct by manipulation of exculpatory evidence. Moreover, he has taken not one narcotics case to trial while our city is flooded with fentanyl. We have over one-thousand three-hundred overdose deaths and climbing. His non-prosecution policy gives free reign for criminals to rob, loot, beat, stab, shoot, carjack and burglarize repeatedly."
San Francisco's residents are weary; we have been suffering too long from the sustained surge in crime in every neighborhood of the city. Boudin has failed in his obligation as chief law enforcement officer. People are livid and beyond eager to see Chesa Boudin go."
The website for the Yes on Recall of Chesa Boudin committee is RecallChesaBoudin.org.
Media Contact: press@richiegreenberg.org
SOURCE Stop the Injustice
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.