Ionis to present at the Cowen Annual Health Care Conference

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. IONS today announced that management will participate in a panel discussion on orphan neurological disease therapeutics at the virtual Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference at 9:10 a.m. ET on Monday, March 7, 2022.
A live webcast of this presentation can be accessed on the Investors & Media section of the Ionis website at www.ionispharma.com. A replay will be available for a limited time.
About Ionis Pharmaceuticals
For more than 30 years, Ionis has been the leader in RNA-targeted therapy, pioneering new markets and changing standards of care with its novel antisense technology. Ionis currently has three marketed medicines and a premier late-stage pipeline highlighted by industry-leading neurological and cardiometabolic franchises. Our scientific innovation began and continues with the knowledge that sick people depend on us, which fuels our vision of becoming a leading, fully-integrated biotechnology company.
To learn more about Ionis visit www.ionispharma.com and follow us on twitter @ionispharma.
SOURCE Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
