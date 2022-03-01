BDR announces launch of new Prime Partners podcast

SEATTLE, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Development Resources (BDR), the training and business coaching authority for home services industry professionals, will be providing insight and proven strategies to contractors, service leaders, and distributors in a brand new format after announcing the launch of their new Prime Partners podcast.
Hosted by BDR Director of Training Matt MacArthur, Prime Partners will deliver information on services, resources, and best business practices to help home service business partners succeed faster.
"At BDR, we are dedicated to providing top-notch business training and coaching to contractors and distributors," MacArthur said. "But we realize there are many amazing companies that have a similar goal of helping owners build a successful home service business. Whether they are masters of marketing, rulers of recruiting, or tycoons of training, we want to highlight those 'prime partners' in the industry and give contractors and distributors access to resources that will drive their business forward."
Staying true to their goal, the first episode of Prime Partners outlines the growth that takes place in a coaching relationship, and how a business coach can provide a long-term vision for owners in achieving their business and personal goals. The episode features BDR Director of Dealer Recruitment Matt Baker.
New episodes of the Prime Partners podcast will release every other month and are available on all major podcast streaming services. Upcoming episode topics include:
- Maximizing your website's potential
- Understanding options for financing business growth
- Building a training journey for your employees
- Using training to enhance dealer growth and loyalty
"This podcast is all about providing essential information to our audience to help them build on their success and continue growing their business," MacArthur said. "Listeners will gain access to in-depth discussions on topics that can help them achieve long-term success by maximizing the potential of the company."
For more information on the podcast, visit http://www.bdrco.com/podcasts/.
For more information about BDR, visit https://www.bdrco.com/.
About Business Development Resources (BDR)
BDR (Business Development Resources) is the premier provider of business training and coaching to HVAC contractors and distributors, established in 1998. BDR's Profit Coach program has a membership of 600 leading contractors. Ten thousand HVAC professionals across North America attend BDR training courses annually. Nearly 1,000 industry professionals attend Profit Launch, BDR's planning workshop. For more information, please visit www.bdrco.com.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
(865) 977-1973
hripley@ripleypr.com
SOURCE BDR
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.