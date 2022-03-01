NPD Recognizes Top-Performing Outdoor Grill and Smoker Brands in 2021

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The NPD Group today announced the winners of its first U.S. Outdoor Grill and Smoker Retail Performance Awards. The awards acknowledge the fastest-growing brands in ten U.S. retail outdoor grill and smoker segments, based on 2021 in-store and e-commerce sales revenue reported in Retail Tracking Service data from NPD.
The U.S. award winners for largest market share increase in outdoor grill and smoker segments in 2021 were;
- Gas Grills – Weber
- Pellet Grills – Traeger Grills
- Gas Griddles – Blackstone
- Portable Grills – Blackstone
- Charcoal Grills – Char-Griller
- Vertical and Horizontal Smokers – Masterbuilt
- Combo Grills – Pit Boss
- Kamado Grills – Big Green Egg
- Outdoor Cooking – Ooni
- Outdoor Electric Grills – Char-Broil
Source: The NPD Group / Retail Tracking Service, U.S. Dollar Sales, January to December 2021
The outdoor grilling market, which includes accessories, fuels, and stoves generated $6.1 billion in U.S. retail sales in 2021, an increase of 14 percent over the previous year. Grills and smokers grew at the same pace as the overall market and comprised more than half of the year's revenue. In addition to strong sales growth, the industry's positive performance aligns with recent findings from the Hearth, Patio and Barbecue Association (HBPA), which noted an increase in U.S. household ownership of a grill or smoker over the past two years.
"Grilling has grown in popularity and importance through the pandemic, facilitating safe outdoor socialization for some, and providing new ways to spend free time or develop cooking skills for others," said Perry James, president of home improvement at NPD. "We are thrilled to recognize these companies that are leading the outdoor grill market through this exciting time for the industry, and providing consumers with products that enhance their lives. Congratulations to all the winners, and the industry, on a successful year, and we wish you continued success in 2022."
About The NPD Group, L.P.
NPD offers data, industry expertise, and prescriptive analytics to help our clients grow their businesses in a changing world. Over 2,000 companies worldwide rely on us to help them measure, predict, and improve performance across all channels, including brick-and-mortar, e-commerce, and B2B. We have services in 19 countries worldwide, with operations spanning the Americas, Europe, and APAC. Practice areas include apparel, appliances, automotive, beauty, books, B2B technology, consumer technology, e-commerce, fashion accessories, food consumption, foodservice, footwear, home, home improvement, juvenile products, media entertainment, mobile, office supplies, retail, sports, toys, and video games. For more information, visit npd.com. Follow us on Twitter: @npdgroup.
Contact:
Janine Marshall
janine.marshall@npd.com
Media Contact
Janine Marshall-Bolton, The NPD Group, 5166252356, janine.marshall@npd.com
