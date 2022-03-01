NPD Recognizes Top-Performing Outdoor Grill and Smoker Brands in 2021

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The NPD Group today announced the winners of its first U.S. Outdoor Grill and Smoker Retail Performance Awards. The awards acknowledge the fastest-growing brands in ten U.S. retail outdoor grill and smoker segments, based on 2021 in-store and e-commerce sales revenue reported in Retail Tracking Service data from NPD.

The U.S. award winners for largest market share increase in outdoor grill and smoker segments in 2021 were;



Gas Grills – Weber

Pellet Grills – Traeger Grills

Gas Griddles – Blackstone

Portable Grills – Blackstone

Charcoal Grills – Char-Griller

Vertical and Horizontal Smokers – Masterbuilt

Combo Grills – Pit Boss

Kamado Grills – Big Green Egg

Outdoor Cooking – Ooni

Outdoor Electric Grills – Char-Broil

Source: The NPD Group / Retail Tracking Service, U.S. Dollar Sales, January to December 2021

The outdoor grilling market, which includes accessories, fuels, and stoves generated $6.1 billion in U.S. retail sales in 2021, an increase of 14 percent over the previous year. Grills and smokers grew at the same pace as the overall market and comprised more than half of the year's revenue. In addition to strong sales growth, the industry's positive performance aligns with recent findings from the Hearth, Patio and Barbecue Association (HBPA), which noted an increase in U.S. household ownership of a grill or smoker over the past two years.

"Grilling has grown in popularity and importance through the pandemic, facilitating safe outdoor socialization for some, and providing new ways to spend free time or develop cooking skills for others," said Perry James, president of home improvement at NPD. "We are thrilled to recognize these companies that are leading the outdoor grill market through this exciting time for the industry, and providing consumers with products that enhance their lives. Congratulations to all the winners, and the industry, on a successful year, and we wish you continued success in 2022."

