BLOOM ANNOUNCES KEY CLEAN WATER MILESTONE: ONE BILLION LITERS

MERIDIAN, Miss., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BLOOM™ Sustainable Materials announced their eco-facts results for its 2021 record setting year. Over 17M pairs of shoes were produced featuring BLOOM Materials resulting in over 500 million liters of water being cleaned and returned to the environment and almost a quarter million kilograms of CO2 were prevented from entering the atmosphere. BLOOM has cumulatively cleaned over one billion liters of water, enough to meet the personal daily domestic water requirements for 10 million people for one day, based on the UN's human right to water and sanitation declaration.
"We are incredibly thankful to our brand partners who share our sustainability vision and include BLOOM Materials in their great products," said BLOOM Chief Executive Chuck Mason. "Together, we are making a real, verifiable difference and we're just getting started! On to the next billion liters!"
More than 200 brands and manufacturing partners work with BLOOM to create more sustainable shoes and consumer products. "An amazing achievement by the team at BLOOM and we are proud to have been a small part of it," said Lee Anderson Senior Global Merchandiser of Levi's. "We look forward to expanding the use of BLOOM into other footwear categories and to help return more clean water back to the environment."
Every product containing BLOOM Materials helps clean polluted water and captures carbon to lower the product's environmental footprint. The creation of BLOOM Materials results in the removal of over-abundant algae from our water, restoring clean and oxygenated water to the environment. Repurposing waste algae biomass into useful materials prevents it from decomposing and releasing CO2 and other GHGs into the atmosphere.
"With environmentally preferred materials in 23% of our products in 2020," says Andee Burton Senior Manager - Sustainability at Caleres, "BLOOM will be an influential partner in reaching our 2025 goal of 100%. We're so proud to be a part of BLOOM reaching 1 billion liters of water cleaned."
"Working with BLOOM made perfect sense for us, allowing us to innovate and diversify our product line with more planet friendly materials," said Kyle Housman CEO of Native. "This partnership marked a turning point in our journey as a purpose-led brand, and we're excited to have contributed 20 million liters of clean water to help the BLOOM team reach this incredible milestone."
BLOOM Sustainable Materials transforms waste biomaterials, like algae, into award-winning renewable and restorative materials used to make footwear and other consumer products. BLOOM is a GRS certified and HIGG registered manufacturer. BLOOM materials have verifiable positive environmental impacts supported by a peer-reviewed life cycle assessment. Learn more at bloommaterials.com.
CONTACT: JON VAN DRUNEN
PHONE: (706) 207-4772
EMAIL: J.VANDRUNEN@BLOOMMATERIALS.COM
SOURCE BLOOM
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
