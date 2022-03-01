The Detroit area hockey players and Red Wing Alumni skating to close the disability divide

DETROIT, Mar. 01, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --The Detroit Red Wing Alumni will go up against a team of area hockey players who are each raising money and awareness for Michigan United Cerebral Palsy (MI-UCP). Over the past 20 years, this event has raised nearly $500,000 to assist the 1.4 million Michiganders with disabilities.

MI-UCP (mi-ucp.org) is a statewide nonprofit organization that's been improving the lives of people with disabilities for the past 73 years. This desire to serve comes from a belief that everyone has the right to live to the best of their abilities and go as far as their ambitions will take them. The monies raised by this Charity Hockey Event allows MI-UCP to continue programs and services that benefit the people MI-UCP serves across the state of Michigan.

There are two rosters and every player on these rosters is posted on the website where each has a goal to raise funds for MI-UCP. The website is skatewithoutlimits.org

The UCP Pucksters is a team of local hockey players at every level who will take on the Red Wing Alumni and each player has a goal to raise at least $500 for MI-UCP (many end up raising much more). The UCP Sledsters is a team comprised of able-bodied players who will try to play sled hockey and be raising money online to benefit MI-UCP.

This will be the 20th ever charity hockey event as the 2020 and 2021 games were canceled. There will be two games: A Sled Hockey Exhibition featuring the newly formed Metro Detroit Belle Tire Bombers Youth Sled Hockey Program (metrodetroitsledhockey.org) and the UCP Sledsters at 4 p.m. followed by the UCP Pucksters against Detroit Red Wings Alumni



The Detroit Red Wings Alumni Association, the oldest such organization in the NHL, plays 30 games a year to benefit worthy charities. While the final game day roster will not be solidified until the week of the game, the Red Wings Alumni roster includes fan favorites like John Ogrodnick, Darren McCarty, Jimmy Carson, Pat Peake, Brent Fedyk and Mickey Redmond.

The event is open to the public and admission for 2022 is FREE!

Doors open at 3:30 p.m. on March 23rd at St. Mary's Arena in Orchard Lake, Michigan. There will also be a rummage sale and 50/50 raffle. It all begins at 3:30 p.m. Sled exhibition at 4 p.m., followed by Red Wings Alumni vs UCP Pucksters at 6 p.m.

For more information, visit http://www.skatewithoutlimits.org or

call (248) 557-5070 Ext. 154

Videos:

https://youtu.be/IjaN1l4rPXYY

https://youtu.be/JfRHQzPOppA

MI-UCP: Mike Ward

(248) 561-7844

mward@mi-ucp.org

Jay Adams

(586) 596-4412

jayadamsstunts@yahoo.com

Detroit Red Wings Alumni Association

George Bowman, Secretary

gbowman35@comcast.net

(248) 343-2589

Marc Harlow, Harlow Public Relations

SOURCE MI-UCP