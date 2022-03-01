Elevation Oncology to Participate at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevation Oncology, Inc. ELEV, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of precision medicines for patients with genomically defined cancers, today announced that Shawn M. Leland, PharmD, RPh, Elevation Oncology's Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following investor conferences in March:
Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference
Date: Tuesday, March 8
Panel Title: Tumor Agnostic Development
Panel Time: 12:50 p.m. ET
Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, March 16
Presentation Time: 12:40 p.m. ET
A live webcast and replay of these events will be available on the Events page of the Company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.elevationoncology.com/events.
About Elevation Oncology, Inc.
Elevation Oncology is founded on the belief that every patient living with cancer deserves to know what is driving the growth of their disease and have access to therapeutics that can stop it. We aim to make genomic tests actionable by selectively developing drugs to inhibit the specific alterations that have been identified as drivers of tumor growth. Together with our peers, we work towards a future in which each tumor's unique genomic test result can be matched with a purpose-built precision medicine to enable an individualized treatment plan for each patient. Our lead candidate, seribantumab, is intended to inhibit tumor growth driven by NRG1 fusions and is currently being evaluated in the Phase 2 CRESTONE study for patients with solid tumors of any origin that have an NRG1 gene fusion. Details on CRESTONE are available at www.NRG1fusion.com. For more information visit www.ElevationOncology.com.
Elevation Oncology Investor and Media Contact
Candice Masse, 978-879-7273
Senior Director, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
cmasse@elevationoncology.com
