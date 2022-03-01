Insights on the Data Center UPS Global Market to 2027 - by UPS Battery Technology, UPS Systems, Tier Standards and Geography

DUBLIN, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center UPS Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Data center UPS market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.11% during 2022-2027

In 2021, the global data center UPS market grew steadily because of the COVID-19 impact, in addition to other factors such as increased digitalization, and adoption of cloud and other advanced technologies. An increasing number of edge data centers, as well as self-built hyperscale data centers, were major drivers for < =500kW UPS systems. Multiple new entrants in the market have planned to invest in mega data centers with over 20 MW of capacity. The market has witnessed several innovations over the past decade in UPS systems.

The growth in 5G service adoption is fueling the growth of edge deployments, with multiple distributed data centers connected to a hyperscale data center. For instance, Amazon has launched several AWS local zones over the last year. AWS opened and announced/opened several edge locations in 2021, including Colorado, Seattle, and Miami, among others

Recent Developments & Important Investments

Many data center operators adopt lithium-ion-based UPS systems, thus fuelling the data center UPS services market. For instance, NTT Global Data Centers adopted lithium-ion batteries with five minutes run time at full load in its data center in Chicago

Google has implemented artificial intelligence in its data centers for efficient energy consumption, resulting in a 40% reduction in power consumption

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the data center UPS market:

Growing Rack Power Density

Increase in Data Center Investments

Power Outages to Increase Redundant UPS Adoption

Software-Defined Power & Data Center Infrastructure Automation

Adoption of DC UPS Systems to Reduce Power Loss

Market segmentation by UPS Battery Technology

Lithium-Ion

Flywheel

VRLA

Market segmentation by UPS Systems

< =500 kVA

500-1,000 kVA

>1,000 kVA

Market segmentation by Tier Standards

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geographical Outlook

APAC: The growing number of internet users, increased use of social media, high smartphone penetration, increased adoption of cloud services, and the need for enterprises to migrate from server room environments to data centers are the major drivers of the data center market APAC. In 2021, GDS Services, Equinix, Digital Realty, 21Vianet, AirTrunk, Tenglong Holdings Group, Chindata Group, Canberra Data Centres, and NEXTDC, among others, were some of the major investors in APAC

Market segmentation by Geography

North America

US

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Chile

Other Latin American Countries

Western Europe

UK

Germany

France

Netherlands

Ireland

Switzerland

Spain

Italy

Belgium

Other Western European Countries

Nordics

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Finland & Iceland

& Central and Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Austria

Other Central & Eastern Europe

Middle East

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Israel

Other Middle Eastern Countries

Africa

South Africa

Kenya

Nigeria

Egypt

Ethiopia

Other African Countries

APAC

China

Hong Kong

Australia

New Zealand

India

Japan

Taiwan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Southeast Asia

Singapore

Indonesia

Malaysia

Thailand

Philippines

Vietnam

Other Southeast Asian Countries

Vendor Landscape

The key players in the data center UPS market are ABB, Eaton , Schneider Electric, Vertiv Group, and Piller Power Systems

, Schneider Electric, Vertiv Group, and Piller Power Systems On August 24, 2021 , Schneider Electric announced that it would offer UPS systems on a lease basis to the customers through its partners

Key Vendors

ABB

Eaton

Schneider Electric

Vertiv Group

Piller Power Systems

Other Prominent Vendors

AEG Power Solutions

AMETEK Powervar

Borri

Bxterra Power Technology

Canovate

CENTIEL

Controlled Power Company

Cyber Power Systems

Delta Electronics

Enconnex

EverExceed

Fuji Electric

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics

HITEC Power Protection

HITZINGER Electric Power

Huawei Technologies

KEHUA Data (KEHUA Tech)

Kohler

Legrand

Marathon Power

Mitsubishi Electric

Natron Energy

Panduit

Rittal

Riello Elettronica Group

Shenzhen KSTAR Science and Technology (KSTAR)

Socomec

SolarEdge Technologies

Thycon

Toshiba

Tripp Lite

VYCON

ZincFive

Prominent Battery Providers

EnerSys

Exide Technologies

FIAMM Energy Technology

Haze Battery

HBL Power Systems

Power Sonic

UNIPOWER

Saft

Storage Battery Systems

Vision Group (Shenzhen Center Power Tech)

ZAF Energy Systems

Key Questions Answered:

1. What is the market size of the global data center UPS market?

2. What is the growth rate of the Data Center UPS Market?

3. What are the major recent trends that can influence the global data center UPS market?

4. What is the market size for lithium-ion battery UPS systems and why it is driving the global data center UPS market?

5. Which region will witness the highest investments in data center power systems market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study

4.4 Market Segments

4.4.1 Market Segmentation by UPS Type

4.4.2 Market Segmentation by UPS Systems

4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Tier Standards

4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Power Architecture in Data Centers

7.3 UPS Systems Overview

7.4 UPS Design Considerations



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 5G To Drive Edge Data Center Investments

8.2 Innovative UPS Battery Technology

8.3 Software-Defined Power & Data Center Infrastructure Automation

8.4 Adoption of DC UPS Systems To Reduce Power Loss



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Growing Rack Power Density

9.2 Increase in Colocation Data Center Investments

9.3 Power Outages to Increase Redundant UPS Adoption

9.4 Growing Hyperscale Data Center Investments



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Increased Failure of UPS Battery

10.2 Dearth of Skilled Workforce

10.3 Inefficiency & High Maintenance Costs Increase in Opex

10.4 High Procurement Cost of Lithium-Ion UPS Systems



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast

11.4 Five Forces Analysis

11.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

11.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.4.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.4.4 Threat of Substitutes

11.4.5 Competitive Rivalry



12 UPS Battery Technology

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 VRLA UPS Systems

12.3.1 Market Overview

12.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.4 Lithium-Ion UPS Systems

12.4.1 Market Overview

12.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.5 Flywheel UPS Systems

12.5.1 Market Overview

12.5.2 Market Size & Forecast



13 UPS Systems

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 < =500 KVA

13.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

13.4 >500-1,000 KVA

13.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

13.5 >1,000 KVA

13.5.1 Market Size & Forecast



14 Tier Standards

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.1.1 Market Overview

14.2 TIER I & II

14.2.1 Market Overview

14.2.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.3 TIER III

14.3.1 Market Overview

14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.4 TIER IV

14.4.1 Market Overview

14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast



15 Geography

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine



16 North America



17 Latin America

18 Western Europe



19 Nordics



20 Central & Eastern Europe



21 Middle East



22 Africa

23 APAC



24 Southeast Asia



25 Competitive Landscape

25.1 Competition Overview



26 Key Vendor Profiles

26.1 ABB

26.1.1 Business Overview

26.1.2 Product Offerings

26.2 EATON

26.2.1 Business Overview

26.2.2 Product Offerings

26.2.3 Key News:

26.3 SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC

26.3.1 Business Overview

26.3.2 Product Offerings

26.3.3 Key News

26.4 VERTIV

26.4.1 Business Overview

26.4.2 Product Offerings

26.5 PILLER POWER SYSTEMS

26.5.1 Business Overview

26.5.2 Product Offerings



27 Other Prominent Vendors

27.1 AEG POWER SOLUTIONS

27.1.1 Business Overview

27.1.2 Product Offerings

27.1.3 Key News

27.2 AMETEK POWERVAR

27.2.1 Business Overview

27.2.2 Product Offerings

27.3 BORRI

27.3.1 Business Overview

27.3.2 Product Offerings

27.4 BXTERRA POWER TECHNOLOGY

27.4.1 Business Overview

27.4.2 Product Offerings

27.5 CANOVATE

27.5.1 Business Overview

27.5.2 Product Offerings

27.6 CENTIEL

27.6.1 Business Overview

27.6.2 Product Offerings

27.7 CONTROLLED POWER COMPANY

27.7.1 Business Overview

27.7.2 Product Offerings

27.8 CYBER POWER SYSTEMS

27.8.1 Business Overview

27.8.2 Product Offerings

27.9 DELTA ELECTRONICS

27.9.1 Business Overview

27.9.2 Product Offerings

27.10 ENCONNEX

27.10.1 Business Overview

27.10.2 Product Offerings

27.11 EVEREXCEED

27.11.1 Business Overview

27.11.2 Product Offerings

27.12 FUJI ELECTRIC

27.12.1 Business Overview

27.12.2 Product Offerings

27.13 HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE (HPE)

27.13.1 Business Overview

27.13.2 Product Offerings

27.14 HITACHI HI-REL POWER ELECTRONICS

27.14.1 Business Overview

27.14.2 Product Offerings

27.15 HITEC POWER PROTECTION

27.15.1 Business Overview

27.15.2 Product Offerings

27.16 HITZINGER ELECTRIC POWER

27.16.1 Business Overview

27.16.2 Product Offerings

27.17 HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES

27.17.1 Business Overview

27.17.2 Product Offerings

27.17.3 Key News

27.18 KEHUA DATA (KEHUA TECH)

27.18.1 Business Overview

27.18.2 Product Offerings

27.19 KOHLER

27.19.1 Business Overview

27.19.2 Product Offerings

27.20 LEGRAND

27.20.1 Business Overview

27.20.2 Product Offerings

27.21 MARATHON POWER

27.21.1 Business Overview

27.21.2 Product Offerings

27.22 MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC

27.22.1 Business Overview

27.22.2 Product Offerings

27.23 NATRON ENERGY

27.23.1 Business Overview

27.23.2 Product Offerings

27.24 PANDUIT

27.24.1 Business Overview

27.24.2 Product Offerings

27.25 RITTAL

27.25.1 Business Overview

27.25.2 Product Offerings

27.26 RIELLO ELETTRONICA GROUP

27.26.1 Business Overview

27.26.2 Product Offerings

27.27 SHENZHEN KSTAR SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY (KSTAR)

27.27.1 Business Overview

27.27.2 Product Offerings

27.28 SOCOMEC

27.28.1 Business Overview

27.28.2 Product Offerings

27.29 SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES

27.29.1 Business Overview

27.29.2 Product Offerings

27.30 THYCON

27.30.1 Business Overview

27.30.2 Product Offerings

27.31 TOSHIBA

27.31.1 Business Overview

27.31.2 Product Offerings

27.32 TRIPP LITE

27.32.1 Business Overview

27.32.2 Product Offerings

27.33 VYCON

27.33.1 Business Overview

27.33.2 Product Offerings

27.34 ZINCFIVE

27.34.1 Business Overview

27.34.2 Product Offerings



28 Prominent Battery Providers

28.1 ENERSYS

28.1.1 Business Overview

28.1.2 Product Offerings

28.2 EXIDE TECHNOLOGIES

28.2.1 Business Overview

28.2.2 Product Offerings

28.3 FIAMM ENERGY TECHNOLOGY

28.3.1 Business Overview

28.3.2 Product Offerings

28.4 HAZE BATTERY

28.4.1 Business Overview

28.4.2 Product Offerings

28.5 HBL POWER SYSTEMS

28.5.1 Business Overview

28.5.2 Product Offerings

28.6 POWER SONIC

28.6.1 Business Overview

28.6.2 Product Offerings

28.7 UNIPOWER

28.7.1 Business Overview

28.7.2 Product Offerings

28.8 SAFT

28.8.1 Business Overview

28.8.2 Product Offerings

28.9 STORAGE BATTERY SYSTEMS (EXPONENTIAL POWER)

28.9.1 Business Overview

28.9.2 Product Offerings

28.10 VISION GROUP (SHENZHEN CENTER POWER TECH)

28.10.1 Business Overview

28.10.2 Product Offerings

28.11 ZAF ENERGY SYSTEMS

28.11.1 Business Overview

28.11.2 Product Offerings



29 Report Summary



30 Quantitative Summary



31 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y24xn8

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets