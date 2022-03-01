Clarivate to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results on March 10, 2022

LONDON, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc CLVT, a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, announced today it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 before the market opens on Thursday, March 10. The press release and earnings supplement, with accompanying financial information, will be posted on the Clarivate investor website at https://ir.clarivate.com. The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, March 10 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time to review the results.
The live webcast of the call will be accessible through the investor relations section of the Company's website. To join the webcast please visit https://services.choruscall.com/links/clvt220217.html. A replay will also be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website.
Interested parties may access the live audio broadcast by dialing (888) 317-6003 (in the United States), 412-317-6061 (International) and 866-284-3684 (Canada). The conference ID number is 7262464.
An audio replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call at 877-344-7529 (in the US), 412-371-0088 (International) and 855-669-9658 (Canada). The replay access code is 10153175. The recording will be available for replay through March 23, 2022.
About Clarivate
Clarivate™ is a global leader in providing solutions to accelerate the lifecycle of innovation. Our bold Mission is to help customers solve some of the world's most complex problems by providing actionable information and insights that reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing inventions in the areas of science and intellectual property. We help customers discover, protect and commercialize their inventions using our trusted subscription and technology-based solutions coupled with deep domain expertise. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.
