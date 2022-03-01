FlexJobs Announces the Top 75 Companies to Watch for Hybrid Jobs in 2022

BOULDER, Colo., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today FlexJobs announced the Top 75 Companies Hiring for Hybrid Jobs in 2022. This list is based on an analysis of approximately 57,000 companies and their hybrid job posting histories in the FlexJobs database between January 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021. These companies had the highest number of hybrid job openings in 2021 and are expected to be strong prospects for job seekers in 2022.

Hybrid jobs consist of some remote work and some in-office work. Some examples include:



Each week has some remote and some in-office days

Workers are generally remote with some in-office days

Everyone generally works in the office with some remote days

"One of FlexJobs' surveys found that while 58 percent prefer a fully remote job, 39 percent would actually prefer a hybrid arrangement," said Sara Sutton, Founder and CEO of FlexJobs. "While we have seen a few companies go fully virtual and hire for roles like Remote Work Manager or Chief Remote Officer to help build strong, sustainable remote work programs, ultimately, we expect the future workplace norm to include a mix of in-person and remote work," Sutton concluded.

Below are the top 10 companies with the most hybrid job postings in 2021.

1. Robert Half International

2. UnitedHealth Group

3. Kelly

4. Thermo Fisher Scientific

5. Verizon

6. Stride, Inc.

7. Accounting Principals

8. Grand Canyon Education - GCE

9. CVS Health

10. Lincoln Financial Group

The seven career categories below dominated hybrid job postings in 2021.

1. Sales

2. Project Management

3. Computer & IT

4. Medical & Health

5. Accounting & Finance

6. Marketing

7. Education & Training

Asking the following questions can help ensure a clear understanding of how a company approaches hybrid work. Specifically:

How often can you work from home?

How often must you be in the office?

When you come into the office, do you have to stay the whole day?

When you work at home, how often are you expected to communicate and how?

When you aren't in the office, are there core hours you have to be online?

Who can (or does) work a hybrid schedule?

How do you communicate with remote or hybrid staff?

Are there core hours I have to work?

How do you measure performance? Or, what does success look like in this position?

