Milestone Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

MONTREAL and CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 1, 2022 /CNW/ -- Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. MIST, a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative cardiovascular medicines, today announced that members of management will present at the following investor conferences:
- The Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 2:10 p.m. ET.
- The Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 11:20 a.m. ET.
A live webcast of each presentation can be accessed in the News & Events section of Milestone's website at www.milestonepharma.com. An archived replay of each webcast will be available on the same website for approximately 90 days following the presentation.
About Milestone Pharmaceuticals
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. MIST, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative cardiovascular medicines. Milestone's lead product candidate etripamil is currently in a Phase 3 clinical-stage program for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT) and in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial for the treatment of patients with atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate (AFib-RVR). Milestone Pharmaceuticals operates in Canada and the United States. For more information, visit www.milestonepharma.com and follow the Company on Twitter at @MilestonePharma.
Contact
David Pitts
Argot Partners
212-600-1902
david@argotpartners.com
SOURCE Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
