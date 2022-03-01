Attorney Stanley Gipe of Dolman Law Group Accident Injury Lawyers, PA, Wins Lewis Family $6.7 Million

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Lewis family, still grieving the death of Harold Lewis, has been awarded $6,703,000 after a passionate, hard-fought struggle against the rehabilitation facility that caused his death. Attorney Stanley Gipe, of Dolman Law Group Accident Injury Lawyers, PA, represented Mr. Lewis' three surviving adult children.
When Harold Lewis was admitted to the Clear Water Care and Rehabilitation Center on December 9, 2016, the goal was to recuperate from a partial leg amputation. At the time of his admission, Mr. Lewis had a small pressure sore above his coccyx—a relatively common injury after a long stay in the hospital.
However, Mr. Lewis' pressure sore steadily got worse due to the negligent care he received at the facility. Eventually, parts of his bone were exposed to the open air, and the injury was ruled as the cause of Mr. Lewis' death in 2017.
Attorney Stanley Gipe represented the family of Mr. Lewis in Case No.: 19-001987-CI, Court of Record: Pinellas County. After Mr. Gipe showed the jury the extreme nature of Mr. Lewis' suffering and the family's pain at losing their father, the jury was moved to compassion. The court announced a verdict of over $6.7 million in favor of the Lewis family.
About Dolman Law Group Accident Injury Lawyers, PA
Clearwater, Florida law firm Dolman Law Group Accident Injury Lawyers, PA provides legal representation to victims of injury and wrongful death. The firm's attorneys have decades of experience and have handled thousands of cases for clients in need of compensation. As part of its commitment to ensuring just results for injured victims and their families, the firm is proud to have been instrumental in getting this monumental result for the Lewis family.
Media Contact
Matt Dolman, Dolman Law Group Accident Injury Lawyers, PA, +1 (213) 282-7331, miruna@hennessey.com
SOURCE Dolman Law Group Accident Injury Lawyers, PA
