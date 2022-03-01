Excitement Is Building for the Boston PAINWeekEnd Conference--Pain Management for the Main Street Practitioner

MONTCLAIR, N.J., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At the PAINWeekEnd (PWE) series of regional conferences—brought to you by PAINWeek, the National Conference on Pain for Frontline Practitioners—1-day pain management education is presented in a creative, innovative manner. On March 12, PWE comes to the Sheraton Boston Needham, 100 Cabot Street in Needham, and will be comprised of certified and noncertified activities that address a range of clinical and practice management areas of interest.
Charles Argoff, MD, stated about his course, Clinical Update: Utilizing Topical Analgesics for Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy, "As many as a third of those with diabetes experience peripheral neuropathy, and over half have unresolved pain. My course, and the others at PAINWeekEnd Boston, will help attendees return to work better informed and better able to tackle pain management issues."
Presenter Paul Mathew, MD, DNBPAS, FAAN, FAHS, DNBPAS, of Harvard Medical School and Mass General Brigham Health Care Center at Foxborough, commented, "Pain management is an important component of nearly every specialty in medicine. PAINWeekEnd Boston is an opportunity to attend a live didactic program presented by nationally recognized experts in a convenient local location." Dr. Mathew will be presenting two courses: Awkward Conversations: Managing Patients with Chronic Pain; The Diagnosis in the Back of Your Head: Occipital Neuralgia vs Cervicogenic Headache.
Dr. Courtney Kominek will present See, Be, Deceived…or Relieved? Evaluating CBD for Pain Management, about which she commented, "CBD is everywhere! I know I get asked about CBD by my patients on a weekly basis. Come learn more about the risks, benefits, and evidence, so you know what to say when your patients ask."
Dr. David Glick: "'Education is the best analgesic' is one of the themes consistently represented at PWE. If you are involved with treating patients with pain, this conference in Boston will be rewarding whether you're a primary care/frontline clinician or pain specialist." Dr. Glick's courses are Pain Pathways Made Simple; Clinical Pearls: Unraveling the Secrets of Imaging Studies.
Click here to see full agenda and to register: PAINWeekEnd website.
Commercially supported activities—addressing a range of product, disease state, and medical information topics—will also be presented.
Remember, education is the best analgesic!
For more information about this or other regional conferences, and to register for $129, go to the PAINWeekEnd website. BONUS: PAINWeekEnd registrants may register for the 2022 PAINWeek National Conference, September 6-9, in Las Vegas, for $200 off the regular online published price.
PAINWeekEnd is provided by Global Education Group. About Global Education Group:
Global Education Group focuses on producing partnership-based CME for healthcare practitioners. The Global team works with a select group of medical education companies, associations, academic institutions and healthcare facilities to develop and accredit live healthcare conferences and workshops as well as online activities. With each partnership or joint providership, Global brings accreditation expertise, project management excellence and grant funding intelligence. Based in Littleton, Colo., Global has accreditation with commendation from the ACCME. Global also holds accreditations to offer continuing education for nurses, nurse practitioners, pharmacists, dietitians, dentists and psychologists. Global is a division of Ultimate Medical Academy.
Media Contact
Holly Caster, PAINWeek, 9734155104, hc@painweek.com
SOURCE PAINWeek
