Aya Gold & Silver Announces New Discovery at Imiter bis in Morocco

MONTREAL, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. AYA ("Aya" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce initial drill results and several discovery holes from its 2021 drill exploration program at its Imiter bis property in the Kingdom of Morocco. Imiter bis represents a highly prospective opportunity located 150 kilometers from Ouarzazate and five kilometers from Managem's Imiter Mine.

Key Highlights (all intersections are in core lengths)

New mineralization and many anomalous gold ("Au") and silver ("Ag") values have been discovered within the Middle and Northeast Zones within the 4 kilometer ("km") initial strike

IM-DD21-014 intercepted 1.81 gram per tonne ("g/t") Au over 2.20 meters ("m") (included in a wider anomalous zone of 8.5m at 0.9 g/t Au and 19.6 g/t Ag)

IM-DD21-013 intercepted 2.74 g/t over 1m while IM-DD21-010 intercepted 2.24 g/t over 0.9m

of drilling completed on four different targets, total of 33 diamond drill holes ("DDH") Typical epithermal vein textures observed in the Middle Zone, South Zone and Northeast Zone.

Currently, two rigs are testing other exploration targets on the property

"We are very pleased with this early-stage discovery within the exploration permits identified at our Imiter bis property. This discovery supports our view that numerous opportunities exist within the permits to advance new targets and add new low-cost ounces to the Company's resources," said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. "We expect the airborne geophysical data to further enhance the potential strike area within our Imiter bis property, allowing us to mobilise with precision and speed our drill exploration program in the coming months."

2021 Drilling Program

The 2021 drill exploration program at Imiter bis consisted of 33 DDH or a total of 4,381m (Figure 1 and Table 1) over 4 target areas (South Zone, Middle Zone, Northeast Zone and Central Zone). To date we have received the results of 26 DDH with 6 holes still pending and 1 DDH intercepting partial results (Table 2).

The geology and the preliminary results indicate the presence of a low to neutral sulphidation Au-Ag epithermal system. Crustiform banded and pseudo-colloform textures in quartz +/- carbonate veins are widely present both in the Middle Zone and the Northeast Zone. The vein system of the main 4km structure is located close to a major contact between granodiorite and a wide mafic dyke (Figure 3). The 2021 drill exploration program allowed us to confirm continuity at depth with increasing widths in the Middle Zone.

Preliminary results confirm the presence of both Au and Ag in the system. Hole IM-DD21-014 (Figure 2) in particular intercepted 1.8 g/t Au and 40.0 g/t Ag over 2.2m (part of a wider vein system intercepting 0.9 g/t Au and 19.6 g/t Ag over 8.8m). This intersection is located on the northern most section drilled in the Middle Zone. The next phase of drilling will focus on the north extension of the middle zone and in trying to locate the "boiling zone", which could hold richer mineralisation in both Au and Ag.

Table 1 – Drillhole Coordinates of the 2021 Imiter Bis Exploration Program

DDH No. Easting Northing Elevation Azimut Dip Length IM-DD21-001 238 115 3 466 639 1844 90 -70 406 IM-DD21-002 237 757 3 466 132 1770 100 -60 60 IM-DD21-003 237 724 3 466 137 1769 100 -50 105 IM-DD21-004 238 720 3 467 079 1860 310 -50 123 IM-DD21-005 237 703 3 466 142 1774 100 -50 120 IM-DD21-006 238 747 3 467 061 1867 310 -50 68 IM-DD21-007 237 690 3 465 932 1764 107 -50 127 IM-DD21-008 237 672 3 465 940 1763 107 -50 101 IM-DD21-009 238 667 3 467 004 1849 310 -50 90 IM-DD21-010 238 688 3 466 989 1853 310 -50 118 IM-DD21-011 237 658 3 465 945 1761 107 -50 152 IM-DD21-012 238 297 3 466 418 1813 110 -50 91 IM-DD21-013 238 705 3 466 977 1857 310 -50 148 IM-DD21-014 237 757 3 466 227 1775 100 -50 94 IM-DD21-015 238 253 3 466 437 1810 110 -50 176 IM-DD21-016 237 740 3 466 231 1778 99 -50 111 IM-DD21-017 238 072 3 466 640 1836 90 -50 401 IM-DD21-018 238 700 3 467 092 1861 310 -50 206 IM-DD21-019 238 250 3 466 439 1811 290 -50 140 IM-DD21-020 237 720 3 466 234 1781 99 -50 147 IM-DD21-021 238 166 3 466 461 1811 290 -50 193 IM-DD21-022 237 722 3 466 018 1777 103 -50 65 IM-DD21-023 237 660 3 466 045 1767 102 -50 158 IM-DD21-024 237 710 3 466 023 1766 102 -50 95 IM-DD21-025 237 510 3 465 359 1855 104 -50 77 IM-DD21-026 237 502 3 465 359 1852 104 -50 82 IM-DD21-027 237 464 3 465 024 1879 106 -50 76 IM-DD21-028 237 367 3 464 850 1864 106 -50 75 IM-DD21-029 237 478 3 465 358 1850 104 -50 105 IM-DD21-030 237 479 3 465 019 1882 106 -50 118 IM-DD21-031 237 493 3 465 017 1884 106 -50 136 IM-DD21-032 237 341 3 464 856 1855 106 -50 134 IM-DD21-033 237 366 3 464 863 1858 106 -50 85

Table 2 – Best Results of 2021 Imiter bis Drill Exploration Program

DDH No. Area From To Au ppm Ag ppm Length IM-DD21-004 NE 22.50 23.50 1.66 1.0 1.00 IM-DD21-005 Middle 7.50 8.50 1.10 4.0 1.00 IM-DD21-008 Middle 57.50 58.50 1.10 16.0 1.00 IM-DD21-010 NE 64.60 65.50 2.24 12.0 0.90 IM-DD21-013 NE 19.00 20.00 2.74 1.0 1.00 IM-DD21-014 Middle 55.80 64.30 0.90 19.6 8.50 Including 55.80 58.00 1.81 40.0 2.20 IM-DD21-014 Middle 81.70 84.00 1.11 1.0 2.30 IM-DD21-016 Middle 87.50 88.70 1.20 12.0 1.20 IM-DD21-018 NE 20.70 23.00 1.07 10.0 2.30 IM-DD21-027 South 69.20 70.10 1.39 4.0 0.90

*True width remains undetermined at this stage; all values are uncut.

Next Steps

Follow-up drilling on the northern extension of the Middle Zone as well as the untested targets (Northwest Zone, Dilatation Zone, Daoud Zone) will be carried in Q2 2022. Aya will evaluate the need for additional drilling on the South Zone once it receives more results. In addition, the airborne geophysical survey has started.

Technical Information

Aya Gold & Silver has implemented a quality control program to comply with the best practice in sampling and analysis of drill core. Drill core samples were transported in sealed bags for analysis at Afrilab laboratory in Marrakech. Standards of different grades and blanks were inserted every 20 samples in addition to the standards, blanks and pulp duplicate inserted by Afrilab.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release have been reviewed by David Lalonde, B. Sc, Head of Exploration, Qualified Person, for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya's Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which is being advanced to feasibility.

Aya's management team is focused on maximising shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its production, resource, governance, and financial growth plans.

For additional information, please visit Aya's website at www.ayagoldsilver.com.

Annexes 1 – Complete Results

DDH No. Area From To Au ppm Ag ppm Length* IM-DD21-001 Central 268.80 270.00 0.57 4.0 1.20 IM-DD21-002 Middle 4.00 5.00 0.30 12.0 1.00 IM-DD21-002 Middle 9.90 11.00 0.34 4.0 1.10 IM-DD21-002 Middle 20.60 21.50 0.42 24.0 0.90 IM-DD21-003 Middle 63.00 64.00 0.37 4.0 1.00 IM-DD21-003 Middle 78.00 80.90 0.44 24.6 2.90 IM-DD21-004 NE 22.50 23.50 1.66 1.0 1.00 IM-DD21-004 NE 117.50 118.50 0.34 1.0 1.00 IM-DD21-005 Middle 7.50 8.50 1.10 4.0 1.00 IM-DD21-005 Middle 74.00 75.10 0.40 1.0 1.10 IM-DD21-005 Middle 85.00 86.00 0.49 32.0 1.00 IM-DD21-005 Middle 102.00 105.70 0.44 14.8 3.70 IM-DD21-006 NE 44.00 45.00 0.38 1.0 1.00 IM-DD21-006 NE 70.00 71.00 0.39 4.0 1.00 IM-DD21-006 NE 77.00 78.00 0.88 12.0 1.00 IM-DD21-006 NE 122.50 123.70 0.49 8.0 1.20 IM-DD21-007 Middle 0.00 68.50 NSR IM-DD21-008 Middle 57.50 61.50 0.60 12.0 4.00 Including 57.50 58.50 1.10 16.0 1.00 IM-DD21-009 NE 0.00 90.30 NSR IM-DD21-010 NE 7.50 9.50 0.42 2.5 2.00 IM-DD21-010 NE 22.50 23.50 0.88 12.0 1.00 IM-DD21-010 NE 25.50 26.50 0.78 1.0 1.00 IM-DD21-010 NE 64.60 65.50 2.24 12.0 0.90 IM-DD21-011 Middle 23.50 24.50 0.47 4.0 1.00 IM-DD21-011 Middle 81.50 82.50 0.34 4.0 1.00 IM-DD21-011 Middle 104.80 105.80 0.35 1.0 1.00 IM-DD21-011 Middle 117.00 118.00 0.87 8.0 1.00 IM-DD21-012 Central 54.30 54.80 0.36 68.0 0.50 IM-DD21-013 NE 6.00 7.00 0.75 1.0 1.00 IM-DD21-013 NE 19.00 20.00 2.74 1.0 1.00 IM-DD21-013 NE 34.00 35.00 0.39 4.0 1.00 IM-DD21-014 Middle 21.70 22.70 0.47 1.0 1.00 IM-DD21-014 Middle 31.20 32.20 0.33 1.0 1.00 IM-DD21-014 Middle 55.80 64.30 0.90 19.6 8.50 Including 55.80 60.00 1.27 23.8 4.20 IM-DD21-014 Middle 76.70 77.70 0.62 1.0 1.00 IM-DD21-014 Middle 79.70 80.70 0.46 1.0 1.00 IM-DD21-014 Middle 81.70 84.00 1.11 1.0 2.30 IM-DD21-015 Central 0.00 176.60 NSR IM-DD21-016 Middle 62.00 63.20 0.33 1.0 1.20 IM-DD21-016 Middle 79.10 79.60 0.69 4.0 0.50 IM-DD21-016 Middle 87.50 88.70 1.20 12.0 1.20 IM-DD21-017 Central 31.80 32.50 0.79 1.0 0.70 IM-DD21-017 Central 300.90 301.60 0.42 4.0 0.70 IM-DD21-017 Central 323.70 324.70 0.61 1.0 1.00 IM-DD21-017 Central 334.00 334.60 0.82 8.0 0.60 IM-DD21-017 Central 352.00 353.00 0.77 28.0 1.00 IM-DD21-018 NE 20.70 23.00 1.07 10.0 2.30 IM-DD21-018 NE 19.60 23.00 0.84 7.9 3.40 IM-DD21-018 NE 35.40 36.40 0.31 1.0 1.00 IM-DD21-018 NE 150.00 151.00 0.31 1.0 1.00 IM-DD21-019 Central 37.50 38.70 0.41 1.0 1.20 IM-DD21-019 Central 72.30 73.80 0.64 4.0 1.50 IM-DD21-020 Middle 0.00 147.10 Partial IM-DD21-020 Middle 129.20 131.10 0.62 2.0 1.90 IM-DD21-021 Central 46.00 47.00 0.46 4.0 1.00 IM-DD21-022 Middle 0.00 63.20 NSR IM-DD21-023 Middle 54.50 55.50 0.35 1.0 1.00 IM-DD21-023 Middle 75.10 75.40 0.34 8.0 0.30 IM-DD21-023 Middle 96.00 97.00 0.31 1.0 1.00 IM-DD21-023 Middle 141.30 142.00 0.30 1.0 0.70 IM-DD21-024 Middle 65.80 66.80 0.30 12.5 1.00 IM-DD21-025 South 0.00 76.50 NSR IM-DD21-026 South 62.40 63.20 0.78 1.0 0.80 IM-DD21-027 South 25.20 28.10 0.46 1.0 2.90 IM-DD21-027 South 69.20 70.10 1.39 4.0 0.90 IM-DD21-028 South 0.00 74.50 Pending IM-DD21-029 South 0.00 105.00 Pending IM-DD21-030 South 0.00 118.00 Pending IM-DD21-031 South 0.00 136.00 Pending IM-DD21-032 South 0.00 134.40 Pending IM-DD21-033 South 0.00 85.00 Pending

