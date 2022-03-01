FormFree taps former ICE finance executive Patrick Rutherford as CFO to fuel next stage in company growth

ATHENS, Ga., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FormFree® today announced that it has appointed Patrick Rutherford, former finance executive at Intercontinental Exchange, as chief financial officer (CFO). In his new role at FormFree, Rutherford will lead the organization's finance, accounting and compliance functions.
Prior to joining FormFree, Rutherford served as a leader within ICE's global finance function. As a financial leader at the publicly traded Fortune 500 company, Rutherford oversaw multiple aspects of global forecasting, planning and analysis. He was also a key participant in ICE's mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activities, including its strategic equity raise for the company's initial venture into digital assets and its more recent entry into the mortgage space.
Rutherford served as a finance leader at The Home Depot before joining ICE. During this time, he gained a broad set of finance and strategy experiences while progressing professionally, earning formal recognition by the CEO and CFO for his achievements on multiple occasions.
Rutherford earned his bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Georgia in Athens, Georgia, and his master's degree in business administration from Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh.
"I am thrilled to join FormFree, a company dedicated to revolutionizing how lenders come to understand people's ability to pay," said Rutherford. "As CFO, I will strive to further FormFree's drive of facilitating a more inclusive credit landscape while supporting lenders' business goals."
FormFree welcomes Rutherford to its executive team following years of financial growth. Notably, by helping mortgage lenders understand people's ability to pay (ATP®) with innovative, direct-source data retrieval methods, FormFree saw triple-digit revenue growth between 2017 and 2020, earning it a place on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ rankings.
"Patrick's breadth of innovative financial management experience at Fortune 500 companies like ICE and Home Depot made him the perfect choice for helping FormFree reach new heights," said FormFree Founder and CEO Brent Chandler. "We look forward to having Patrick at the helm of FormFree's financial growth."
About FormFree®
FormFree® is a market-leading fintech company whose revolutionary products AccountChek® and Passport® make for a more inclusive credit decisioning landscape by enabling lenders to understand people's true ability to pay (ATP®). To date, thousands of U.S. lenders and brokers have ordered millions of FormFree's patented verification reports representing trillions of dollars in loan verifications. FormFree delights borrowers and lenders with a paperless experience, dramatically reduces origination timelines and offers automated analysis and standardized delivery to lenders and investors using a secure ReissueKey®. For more information, visit https://www.formfree.com/ or follow FormFree on LinkedIn.
