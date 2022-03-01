Largest Addictions and Mental Health Hospital in Canada Goes Live with Novari Referral Management System

KINGSTON, ON, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Novari Health has announced that it has completed a successful implementation of its electronic referral management, central intake, and workflow management solution. The Novari Mental Health and Addictions software has gone live at The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH), the largest hospital of its kind in Canada.

The software as a service (SaaS) technology is being provided as an electronic means to ensure that all inbound referrals to CAMH are received, triaged, processed, and electronically routed to the appropriate CAMH clinical resources. Novari's extensive experience in working and integrating with Cerner technology is being leveraged throughout this project. The Novari technology provides front line staff and management with accurate and real-time data on the volume of requisitions, the status of every patient's referral, and bottlenecks in the system.

The Ontario Ministry of Health, Ontario Health, and hospitals across the province have been working to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on patients. Having a modern electronic referral management and workflow system complements these efforts for all patients including those waiting for mental health and addictions services.

Novari Health's innovative and unique access to care technologies are live and being implemented at dozens of hospitals and regional health authorities across Canada.

"The importance of CAMH, its mission, and the impact it has on so many individuals and families cannot easily be overstated. The Novari team is proud to provide referral intake and management technologies that are helping the administrative and clinical teams at CAMH provide timely care."

- John Sinclair, CPHIMS-CA, President, Novari Health

About The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH)

CAMH is Canada's largest mental health and addiction teaching hospital and a world leading research centre in this field. CAMH combines clinical care, research, education, policy development and health promotion to help transform the lives of people affected by mental illness and addiction. CAMH is fully affiliated with the University of Toronto, and is a Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization Collaborating Centre. For more information, please visit camh.ca or follow @CAMHnews on Twitter.

About Novari Health

Novari Health designs, builds, and implements award-winning enterprise scale SaaS solutions that improve access to care, coordination of care, and the delivery of healthcare services. Based in Kingston Ontario and with offices in Vancouver, Australia, and New Zealand, Novari has become one of the largest and fastest growing Canadian based digital health solution providers. ISO 27001 certified, Novari Health is a Microsoft Gold Partner, with software solutions hosted on Microsoft Azure Canadian and Australian cloud data centres. For more information, visit novarihealth.com.

