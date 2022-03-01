Grandma launches hemp shoes that sell out for the 5th time

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Bernardo, the co-founder, moved back to Portugal in 2017 to start a new project, but he didn't know exactly what it would be. One night, after a few beers, someone came up with the idea of making a cannabis shoe. It was a 5-in-morning-kind-of-idea, or maybe not. Bernardo decided to give it a shot since he had seen some bags and wallets made of cannabis fibers before. He asked the most unlikely person for help: Otilia, his grandmother, with over 50 years' experience in textiles. Together, they spent over 1 year actively working with suppliers from around the world until what is now the World's 1st waterproof hemp shoe, a whole new category into casual sustainable footwear.

"When we first started 8000Kicks (previously DopeKicks) we had one vision in mind, to build the coolest kicks, that are eco-friendly, super resistant and waterproof. The goal was to make a shoe that outperforms all other shoes in every category. It worked out well, and that's probably why we have such big demand." adds Bernardo once again.

It was a winning concept from scratch, as they started out by raising 250k on a kickstarter campaign. After that, as the product moved from pre-sale to actual sales, more and more people were jumping on the website and there was simply not enough stock. "When we first launched in early 2020, it took us 1 month to run out of shoes, and after that, almost 5 months to bring them back. It was wild. " Says again Bernardo.

But not everything was easy. One of the big challenges of making such an innovative product is to actually source the materials, which might take up to an year. That means the team cannot adjust to spikes in demand, and everything has to be planned a long time before it actually happens.

According to Otilia, Bernardo's grandmother and co-founder, which specializes in the textile part, "The textile part and the hemp sourcing is the most challenging because hemp crops are harvested only in the summer, then our suppliers need to process the fiber, spin the yarn, woven the fabric to our specific requirements, and only then we are ready to make the shoes".

Not only hemp, but COVID also proved to be a big challenge as well. During the early days of the pandemic most factories ceased activity and the shoe startup had no coice but to start opening factories. Currently, hemp is sourced from Romania, Netherlands, France, Canada and China, while the final production and assembly is done in 2 factories, one in Portugal and another one in China.

According to the founders, the shoe features are directly related to their selection of materials, most precisely to the fact that they use hemp and algae. So what makes this product amazing:

-Super Durable - Hemp was once used to make ropes, ship sails, and even some of Ford's cars.

-Super comfortable - Introducing the world's 1st hemp insole.

-Ecological - because they use a hemp upper instead of cotton/polyester, the shoe fibers needs 70% less water and emits 72% less CO2

-Vegan and biodegradable - the shoe is made from vegetal fibers including a glue that is made from water.

-Waterproof - a double layer consisting of a waterproof membrane plus a coating that protects all liquids from coming in.

-Anti bacterial - a natural properly of hemp fiber

-Lightweight and flexible- a unique algae outsole that makes the shoes lighter than your phone.

In recent years, Hemp's recognition has been growing because of its amazing natural properties. As more and more people are dropping the stigma and following the hemp potential. The team hopes their inspiring story and success can attract more hemp investment because the better the quality of the fiber, the better the products, ultimately benefiting the environment as well.

Although the shoes are sold out now, the team aims to relaunch in a few weeks on March 10th, for $135 (approx. 120€), on their website: 8000Kicks.com. In the meantime, they have a waiting list with over 10000 people waiting for the new drop.

Instagram: @8000Kicks

Facebook: @8000Kicks

Twitter: @8000Kicks

Media Contact

Bernardo Carreira, 8000Kicks, +1 4784014950, mail@8000kicks.com

Twitter, Facebook

SOURCE 8000Kicks