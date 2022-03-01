CAVU Human Capital Management to Attend Annual IPPA Spring Summit

PEORIA, Ill., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CAVU Human Capital Management (HCM), an emerging provider of technology, payroll, and human resources, today announced it is attending the 2022 Independent Payroll Providers Association ("IPPA") Spring Summit starting on March 2nd. CAVU's Co-CEO, Marty Hamby, will also be a panelist at this year's summit to speak on Leveraging Technology to Gain Efficiency. The IPPA is a leading national trade association whose members are primarily privately held payroll and human resource technology and service companies.
The IPPA Spring Summit is an annual event held in Las Vegas, NV. The summit offers its members a way to network with other leading payroll and HR companies, learn about industry best practices, rapidly changing regulations, and overall trends in payroll and human resources. IPPA members, collectively, represent billions of tax deposits and millions of paid employees. Its membership is a well respected group of companies and a recognized force in the industry and in federal and state governments.
"We are excited to attend this year's IPPA Summit in person. This event and our membership help provide our team with deep technology, industry, and government knowledge. As a leading payroll and HR company, we are never satisfied with the status quo for our clients. It is our responsibility to stay at the forefront of our industry to help make our clients successful by eliminating the payroll and HR complexities, and risks associated with owning and operating a business," said Marty Hamby, Co-CEO of CAVU HCM.
About CAVU Human Capital Management
CAVU HCM is a one-of-a-kind boutique payroll and HR technology and services firm where relationships are our number one priority, and our motivation is to meet our clients' objectives and to constantly identify areas where we can bring value. C-A-V-U, the acronym, stands for Ceiling and Visibility Unlimited, a phrase often used to describe desirable flying conditions. This also clearly describes our mission; Eliminate barriers, boundaries and limits for our valued clients and their workforces by providing best-in-class technology and a unique personal experience online and offline. We give owners of growing businesses the high-end tools and resources to empower their growth.
For more information please visit www.cavuhcm.com.
SOURCE CAVU Human Capital Management
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.