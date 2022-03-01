Customer Relationship Management Market Worth $157.6 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global customer relationship management market size is expected to reach USD 157.6 billion by 2030, according to new research by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2022 to 2030. The continuous demand for innovative solutions to analyze customer information, collate critical customer data, and transform it into a better customer experience strategy are driving factors for CRM solutions across all sizes of businesses. This further led to the integration of customer relationship management solutions with advanced technologies such as big data analytics, machine learning, and AI-powered analytics are expected to boost product innovation and development across CRM solutions for a better customer experience and high operational efficiency.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

In terms of solution, the CRM analytics segment is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period. The artificial intelligence and its applications, machine learning, and the growing use of integration of business intelligence and analytics in CRM software are expected to drive the growth of the segment over the forecast period.

In terms of deployment, the cloud segment is expected to account for a significant CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period. The market is projected to retain its dominance over the forecast period as it offers various advantages, such as cost efficiency, accessibility, and virtually no equipment costs. Moreover, the increasing use of mobile applications is likely to further accelerate the growth of the market.

The Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 14.9% over the forecast period. The continuous adoption of advanced technologies and minimizing business challenges is driving the implementation of CRM solutions in SMEs globally. Furthermore, increasing in business productivity, innovation in marketing strategies, and customer retention are also driving market's growth.

In terms of end use, the IT and telecom segment is likely to register the highest CAGR of 15.2% from 2022 to 2030. The key factors that boost the adoption of CRM solution in the IT and telecom segment includes competence needs, high capital expenditure, improved customer service processes, and better sales projection.

In Asia Pacific , the market is expected to register at the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to emerging economies such as China and India that hold a large customer base across several industries and verticals. Furthermore, the increasing awareness about innovative marketing strategies and sales tools to improve customer engagement, growing penetration of the internet, rise in the number of social media platforms, and smartphone usage are expected to promote regional growth over the forecast period

Read 150-page market research report, " Customer Relationship Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Solution, By Deployment (On-premise, Cloud), By Enterprise Size, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030 ", published by Grand View Research.

Customer Relationship Management Market Growth & Trends

The adoption of CRM solutions has shown tremendous growth in recent years with several benefits, including reduced marketing cost, improved operational efficiency, and efficient data-based management of an organization's entire sales process. With the rapid growth of mobile and cloud solutions, organizations are increasingly insisting on efficient access to real-time customer data for improved customer engagement to drive sales growth and maintain customers for a long period. Furthermore, the increasing penetration of CRM solutions through smart mobile devices and internet services is one major trend in the sales and marketing domain globally.

The continuous demand for the optimized implementation of advanced technologies such as predictive and prescriptive analytics to maximize current operational processes is a key driving factor for investments and innovation in CRM solutions. For instance, in September 2021, Salesforce.com, Inc. announced the collaboration with Slack, a business communication platform, to empower the sales team to collaborate in real-time to close more deals from anywhere. Moreover, this integration enables marketing teams and agency partners to collaborate in a shared digital workspace.

Customer Relationship Management Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global customer relationship management market on the basis of solution, deployment, enterprise size, end use, and region:

Customer Relationship Management Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Customer Service

Customer Experience Management

CRM Analytics

Marketing Automation

Salesforce Automation

Social Media Monitoring

Others

Customer Relationship Management Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

On-premise

Cloud

Customer Relationship Management Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Customer Relationship Management End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

Telecom & IT

Discrete Manufacturing

Government & Education

Others

Customer Relationship Management Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia



New Zealand

South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

List of Players of Customer Relationship Management Market

Salesforce.com, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

ADOBE INC.

SugarCRM Inc.

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd

Copper CRM, Inc.

Insightly Inc.

Creatio

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

Core Banking Software Market - The global core banking software market size is expected to reach USD 21.61 billion by 2030, registering at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market growth can be attributed to the surge in the adoption of core banking technology across banks and financial institutions globally. This technology is helping numerous banks across the globe synchronize their front, mid, and back-office tasks.

The global core banking software market size is expected to reach by 2030, registering at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market growth can be attributed to the surge in the adoption of core banking technology across banks and financial institutions globally. This technology is helping numerous banks across the globe synchronize their front, mid, and back-office tasks. Contact Center As A Service Market - The global contact center as a service market size is expected to reach USD 10.80 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 15.7% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The promising future growth prospects of the market can be attributed to the increasing need of businesses to enhance customer experience. To rise above the competition, businesses across the globe place high importance on maintaining a quality customer experience by offering timely and accurate feedback to their consumers.

The global contact center as a service market size is expected to reach by 2028, registering a CAGR of 15.7% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The promising future growth prospects of the market can be attributed to the increasing need of businesses to enhance customer experience. To rise above the competition, businesses across the globe place high importance on maintaining a quality customer experience by offering timely and accurate feedback to their consumers. Predictive Dialer Software Market - The global predictive dialer software market size is expected to reach USD 12.19 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 37.0% from 2021 to 2028. Predictive dialer software uses statistical algorithms to predict the availability of contact center agents and estimates the normal time for phone calls to be answered. The dialing rate is then adjusted accordingly considering these two factors.

Browse through Grand View Research's Next Generation Technologies Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Grand View Compass | Grand View Pipeline

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.