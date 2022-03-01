Acorn Finance and Joist Team-Up to Embed Financing Offers in Mobile Estimating and Invoicing Platform

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acorn Finance, the world's first embedded lending marketplace for home improvement financing, has teamed with Joist, an EverPro solution, to embed financing offers from multiple lenders into the Joist mobile estimating and invoicing platform.
By embedding the Acorn Finance marketplace into their estimates and invoices, home improvement contractors and service professionals who use Joist can potentially grow sales by putting competitive financing offers in the hands of prospective clients at the point of sale. This is done at no cost and with no on-boarding effort for the small and midsized businesses (SMB).
"The strategic partnership with Acorn will enhance our solutions by empowering our users to offer multiple financing options to their customers during the estimating or bidding phase," said Kevin Geiger, vice president of Business Development for EverCommerce. "We see a lot of potential to bring the power of the Acorn Finance marketplace to Joist and other EverPro solutions."
Acorn Finance's growing network of 12 lenders bid to provide financing for a homeowner's projects to help consumers have more choices and lower rates. In 2021, the number of customers applying for loans through the Acorn Finance platform grew by 800%.
"Joist and EverPro are ideal partners for Acorn Finance," said Giri Addanki, founder and CEO of Acorn Finance. "EverPro is driving digital transformation across multiple industries in the service profession, and Acorn is making financing simple, hassle-free and digital. By embedding our financing solution, Joist is putting an easy-to-use, no fee option in its user's hands to provide homeowners more choices and better offers."
About EverPro and EverCommerce
EverPro, an EverCommerce EVCM brand, provides end-to-end digital solutions to over 240,000 service professionals across home service, home improvement, remodeling, and field services. EverPro solutions streamline business management, payment acceptance, marketing technology, and customer engagement solutions. EverCommerce is a leading global service commerce platform, providing vertically tailored, integrated SaaS solutions that help more than 600,000 service-based businesses EverCommerce specializes in Home, Health, and Fitness & Wellness Services industries through its EverPro, EverHealth, EverWell and EverConnect brands.
About Acorn Finance
Acorn Finance is the world's first embedded lending marketplace for home improvement financing, driving better outcomes for borrowers, lenders, contractors and software vendors. Borrowers can shop for the best rates from the best lenders, all within a few seconds and fewer clicks. Lenders can reach more homeowners while also testing the ideal rates for optimum engagement. Contractors can increase sales by offering financing to customers at no extra cost to themselves. Lastly, software vendors to the home improvement industry can add value for contractors and enhance the homeowner's buying experience by embedding Acorn Finance's solution within their products' estimates and invoices. For more information, visit www.acornfinance.com.
SOURCE Acorn Finance
