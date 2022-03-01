ñol

Zepp Health Corp. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on March 17, 2022

by PRNewswire
March 1, 2022 6:30 AM | 3 min read

BEIJING, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zepp Health Corp. ("Zepp Health" or the "Company") ZEPP, a cloud-based healthcare services provider with world-leading smart wearable technology, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2021 unaudited financial results before the market open on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Management will hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 17, 2022 (8:00 p.m. Beijing Time on March 17, 2022). Listeners may access the call by dialing:

US (Toll Free):


+1-888-346-8982

International:


+1-412-902-4272

Mainland China (Toll Free):


400-120-1203

Hong Kong (Toll Free):


800-905-945

Hong Kong:


+852-3018-4992

Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "Zepp Health Corp".

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://ir.zepp.com.

A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference until March 24, 2022 by dialing the following telephone numbers:

US (Toll Free):


+1-877-344-7529

International:


+1-412-317-0088

Replay Passcode:


4255080


About Zepp Health Corporation ZEPP

Zepp Health is a leading global developer of smart health technology, whose mission is to connect health with technology. Since its inception in 2013, Zepp Health has developed a platform of proprietary technology including AI chips, biometric sensors, data algorithms and operating systems, which drive a broadening line of smart health devices for consumers, data analytics services for population health, and industrial medical technology for diagnostics and care delivery. Zepp Health is one of the largest global developers of smart wearable health and consumer fitness devices, shipping 46 million units in 2020, including 33 million smart watches. Zepp Health Corp. is based in Hefei, China, with U.S. operations, Zepp Health USA, based in Cupertino, Calif. For more information, please visit https://ir.zepp.com/investor/pages/company-profile.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Zepp Health Corp.
Grace Yujia Zhang
E-mail: ir@zepp.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Yang Song
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: zepp@tpg-ir.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zepp-health-corp-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2021-financial-results-on-march-17-2022-301492555.html

SOURCE Zepp Health Corp.

