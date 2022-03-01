/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - BMO hosts International Women's Day event on sustainability featuring The Honourable Mary Ng/

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - BMO Financial Group's General Counsel, Sharon Haward-Laird to host International Women's Day event on Women Business Owners and Sustainability. This thought-provoking event will bring together sustainability leaders, government representatives, women advocacy organizations and women business owners. The discussion will explore types of support needed by women business owners who are advancing sustainability and identify the challenges they face.
Distinguished guests include The Honourable Mary Ng, Federal Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, who will deliver remarks and lead a panel discussion with BMO Celebrating Women Grant Recipients – Tatiana Estevez, Founder & CEO of Permalution and Brianne Miller, Co-founder & CEO of Nada, Patricia Fuller, former Canadian Ambassador for Climate Change, who will speak about incorporating gender equity in our transition to a socially inclusive, low carbon and resilient economy and Dr. Wendy Cukier, Diversity Institute Founder, Academic Director of the Women Entrepreneurship Knowledge Hub, who will present research findings on women-owned businesses and sustainability.
When
Tuesday March 1, 2022: 4:00 – 5:15 PM ET
Where
Register online for the event here.
Who
Sharon Haward-Laird, General Counsel, BMO Financial Group
The Honourable Mary Ng, Federal Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development
Patricia Fuller, former Canadian Ambassador for Climate Change
Dr. Wendy Cukier, Diversity Institute Founder, Academic Director of the Women Entrepreneurship Knowledge Hub
Tatiana Estevez, Founder & CEO of Permalution
Brianne Miller, Co-founder & CEO of Nada.
Panelist interviews available upon request.
About BMO Financial Group
Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $988 billion as of October 31, 2021, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.
