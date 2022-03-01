China Literature to Report Full Year 2021 Financial Results on March 22, 2022

HONG KONG, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China Literature Limited ("China Literature" or "the Company", 0772.HK), a leading online literature and intellectual property ("IP") incubation platform in China, will announce its financial results for the full year of 2021 on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
The results announcement will be available on China Literature's investor relations website at http://ir.yuewen.com.
China Literature's management team will host a conference call to present an overview of the Company's financial performance and business operations. A live webcast of the call can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website.
Details of the conference call and webcast are as follows:
Time:
8:00 pm (Hong Kong Time) / 8:00 am (U.S. Eastern Time)
Language:
English
Webcast:
Dial-in Numbers:
U.S.:
+1 332 208 9458
Hong Kong:
+852 3018 8307
Mainland China (Landline):
800 820 2079
Mainland China:
400 820 6895
U.K.:
+44 20 3692 8123
International:
+65 6780 1201
Conference ID:
6687234
A replay of the conference call will be available from 11:00 pm (Hong Kong Time) on March 22, 2022 for 7 days.
U.S.:
+1 646 254 3697
Hong Kong:
+852 3051 2780
International:
+61 2 8199 0299
Conference ID:
6687234
Archived webcast will be available at the same link above.
Contact
For investors / analysts:
Maggie Zhou
Tel: +8621 6187 0500 ext. 80605
Email: IR@yuewen.com
For media:
Vivian Wang
Tel: +852 2232 3978
Email: vwang@Christensenir.com
SOURCE China Literature
