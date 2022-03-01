KIA AMERICA'S FEBRUARY SALES UP YEAR-OVER-YEAR

IRVINE, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America today announced February sales of 49,182 units, up 2.3-percent over February 2021. Monthly highlights include sales of Kia's EV models marking their best-ever monthly performance and shattering the previous record set in September 2021 by 181-percent. In addition, sales of the Niro line of electrified crossovers saw a 40-percent increase over the model line's best-ever February sales total set in 2017. The Telluride and K5 also broke previous model-specific February sales records by 13- and 5-percent, respectively.
"Kia continues to outpace the industry and 'charge ahead' with the shift toward electrified vehicles as sales of our range of electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid models continued to break records and now make up 13-percent of our sales," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "With first-month sales of the all-electric Kia EV6 exceeding 2,100 units we are confident that even more consumers considering their own shift to electrified vehicles will now consider Kia."
In addition to sales, February saw several significant announcements coming from the brand, including:
- Kia taking the number-one spot among all major U.S. automotive brands (mainstream and luxury) in the J.D. Power 2022 Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS).
- The Chicago Auto Show debut of the 2023 Sportage PHEV, the latest electrified model to join the brand's lineup of award-winning SUVs
- The 2022 Kia Telluride recognized as the Best 3-Row SUV for the Money by the editors of U.S. News & World Report in the publication's annual selection of "Best Car for the Money"
- The debut of Kia's 13th Super Bowl spot, entitled "Robo Dog" highlighting the all-new, all-electric EV6 and the brand's partnership with The Petfinder Foundation to help shelter animals find their forever homes.
- Kia's Super Bowl spot was the number one ranked automotive ad and the number four most popular ad overall according to the USA Today Ad Meter, which also named "Robo Dog" the "most heartwarming" Super Bowl advertisement
- Kia's renewal of the brand's long-standing sponsorship of the B.R.A.K.E.S. Teen Pro-Active Driving School
Kia America - about us
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electrified vehicles sold through a network of nearly 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.
For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.
MONTH OF
YEAR-TO-DATE
Model
2022
2021
2022
2021
EV6
2,125
N/A
2,125
N/A
Rio
2,045
2,191
3,678
3,924
Forte
8,141
7,370
13,889
14,391
K5/Optima
6,558
6,218
12,352
11,677
Cadenza
N/A
46
N/A
101
Stinger
1,090
742
2,081
1,437
K900
N/A
14
N/A
34
Soul
5,059
4,915
8,949
10,292
Niro
3,008
1,296
5,262
2,558
Seltos
3,981
5,297
6,172
10,289
Sportage
2,689
7,033
8,682
12,946
Sorento
5,540
5,730
11,685
11,032
Telluride
7,618
6,637
14,408
13,263
Carnival/Sedona
1,328
573
2,387
1,083
Total
49,182
48,062
91,670
93,027
SOURCE Kia America
