Digital Summit Series for Marketers Announces Its 2022 Conference Lineup and Slate of Speakers

MCLEAN, Va., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital Summit Series, a premier digital marketing conference series that features breakthrough marketing strategies and insights from the top minds in the industry, today announced the launch of its 2022 conference series that will be held in 18 U.S. cities between March and December.

This year Digital Summit Series will offer engaging, in-person digital marketing conferences in the following U.S. cities:



March 15-16 : Phoenix, AZ

: May 23 and 24 - Philadelphia, PA

and 24 - June 6 and 7 - San Francisco, CA

and 7 - June 21 and 22 - Atlanta, GA

and 22 - June 27 and 28 - Denver, CO

and 28 - July 12 and 13 - Portland, OR

and 13 - August 3 and 4 - Washington DC

and 4 - August 18 and 19 - Minneapolis, MN

and 19 - August 24 and 25 - Boston, MA

and 25 - September 7 and 8 - Seattle, WA

and 8 - October 3 and 4 - Los Angeles, CA

and 4 - October 10 and 11 - Fort Lauderdale, FL

and 11 - October 13 and 14 - Indianapolis, IN

and 14 - October 25 and 26 - Detroit, MI

and 26 - December 7 and 8 - Dallas, TX

Pending events: Raleigh, NC

"Consumers are exposed to thousands of ads, social media posts and emails daily, making it increasingly more difficult for marketers to cut through the noise and reach their target audience," said Liz Crawford, vice president of owned events at Naylor Association Solutions. "We're excited to gather digital marketers from the most creative and innovative companies and brands in person, in one place to do what they do best – share practical tips for crafting the best marketing strategies. By hosting 18 events in every corner of the U.S., we aim to provide valuable marketing insights that will help attendees solve business problems of all kinds."

As a leading conference series that empowers marketing professionals across all business sectors and experience levels to catalyze their companies' growth, this year's Digital Summit Series will provide unique marketing strategies and best practices across email marketing, content management, digital advertising, lead generation, social media, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), analytics and more. Further, its presenters will provide an inside look at breakthrough trends that are transforming the industry, including TikTok, NFTs, augmented and virtual reality, Metaverse, digital transformation and influencer partnerships.

Notable sessions at the upcoming 2022 Digital Summit events include:



"Digital Vital to the Core: Ignoring Google's Update Could Crush Your SEO," presented by Samantha Kermode , Investis

This session empowers attendees with tactics to remediate website challenges related to Google's Core Web Vitals update.

"A Modern Marketer's Guide to The Metaverse," presented by Jox Cox, The Pop-Marketer

This session empowers attendees with guidance on how to prepare for the Metaverse and leverage the innovative engagement opportunities that it provides.



"Believe in the Data: Taking the Fear Out of Google Analytics 4," presented by Colleen Harris , Sincro

This session informs attendees on key action items to prepare for the latest version of Google Analytics.

"The Art of Insta-Storytelling," presented by Meredith Howard , Deloitte

This session arms attendees with expertise leveraging real-time social tools to tell meaningful and intentional stories at a moment's notice.

"Hum, Sing, Shout: How to Design a Scalable, Sustainable and Always-On Content Marketing Strategy," presented by Purna Virji , LinkedIn

This session provides attendees with frameworks and best-in-class examples for designing a scalable and sustainable "always on" content strategy.

"The Schitt's Creek Guide to Email That Converts," presented by Jen Capstraw , Women of Email

This session instructs attendees on tactics to enhance inbox visibility, maximize positive brand sentiment and boost your most meaningful KPIs.

Digital Summit Series features regular presenters from the most creative and innovative companies and brands in the world, including Salesforce, Twitter, LinkedIn, Coinbase, HBO and many others. Digital Summit keynote speakers have included luminaries such as Seth Godin; Entrepreneur and best-selling author; Ann Handley, Wall Street Journal best-selling author; Jon Youshai, former product marketing manager at Instagram; and Jenny Hoffman, senior global creative strategist at Spotify.

Produced by Naylor Association Solutions, a leading provider of innovative tools and services for associations that strengthen member engagement and increase non-dues revenue, Digital Summit Series attracts marketing professionals of all experience levels across every business sector imaginable, including business services, manufacturing, retail, education, real estate, healthcare, technology etc.

For more information about the 2022 Digital Summit Series or to register to attend, please visit:

http://dsum.io/conferences

Digital Summit's Deep Dive, a virtual event series tailored to specific practices, is also open for registration. For more information on its online marketing events, please visit:

https://deepdive.digitalsummit.com/

About Digital Summit Series

Digital Summit Series is "Where Marketers Stay on Top of Their Game." Founded in 2008, the series is held in more than 20 U.S. cities each year and features speakers from the most creative and innovative companies and brands who present the newest and best practices in email marketing, content management, digital advertising, lead generation, social media, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), analytics and more. Produced by Naylor Association Solutions, a leading provider of innovative tools and services for associations that strengthen member engagement and increase non-dues revenue, Digital Summit Series convenes 1,200+ sessions, workshops and seminars annually, attracting more than 15,000 marketing professionals each year who seek to further their knowledge and skill set in the ever-changing and evolving digital ecosystem for marketing communications. To bring all key digital marketing industry players together in one place, Digital Summit also teams up with an extensive network of standout sponsors that offer innovative products and that solve business problems of all kinds. Digital Summit attendees come from a diverse list of industries, including business services, engineering, accounting, research, management, & related services, manufacturing, wholesale/retail, finance, insurance & real estate and more. For more information, go to https://digitalsummit.com/ and follow on Twitter @DigitalSummits.

