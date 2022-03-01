Worldwide Topical Scar Treatment Industry to 2027 - Increasing Use of OTC Scar Treatment Products at Home Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Topical Scar Treatment Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The topical scar treatment market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.58% during the period 2022-2027.



In topical scar treatment, Keloid scars are more common in Asian, African, and UK countries that highly demand the treatments. The increasing number of burn injuries in those regions drives the market growth. Burn injuries are the major factor that causes scar contracture, which drives the demand for scar treatments. Topical scar treatment products such as gel and silicone scar sheets are the best product solutions that reduce scar appearance. Changing the preference of people from offline to online shopping has positively impacted the sale of topical scar treatment products by the e-commerce platform, thereby boosting the market growth.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the topical scar treatment market:

Changing concern about better face/ skin appearance

Increasing cases of keloids scars & scars appearance induced injuries

Increasing the use of OTC scar treatment products for home use

Increasing Prevalence of Burn Injuries and Rising Demand for Burn Scar Treatments

High demand for Acne Scar Removal by Teenager & Adult Age Group

Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures & Accidental Cases

High Demand for Silicone-Based Products for Scar's Treatments

The report considers the present scenario of the topical scar treatment market and its market dynamics for the period 2022-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyses leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.



This research report includes a detailed segmentation by:

Scar Type

Form

Distribution Channels

Geography

Segmentation Analysis

The acne scar type segment accounted for around 34% of the market share in the global topical scar treatment market and with a growth rate of around 5% CAGR during the forecast period. The high prevalence of acne in adults and teens leaves a scar appearance, which influences the demand for topical scar treatment products in the market

The increasing adult and teenage population and rising pollution induced acne's appearance on the human face, leading to the atrophic scar's appearance. Thereby, the increasing prevalence of raised scars derives the demand for acne scars topical treatment products in the market

Market Segmentation by Scar Type

Keloids Scars and Hypertrophic Scars

Acne Scars

Contracture Scars

Market Segmentation by Form

Gel

Scar Sheets

Others

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channels

Hospital and Retail Pharmacies

Online Sales Channel

Other Distribution Channels

Supermarket and Hypermarket

Wellness Centers

Geographical Analysis

North America is one of the leading countries by economy and healthcare concern that drives the application of rate of topical scar treatment products. On the other hand, several manufacturers are available in the region, which will boost the market growth

is one of the leading countries by economy and healthcare concern that drives the application of rate of topical scar treatment products. On the other hand, several manufacturers are available in the region, which will boost the market growth According to Global Times, around 15 million licensed procedures of plastic surgeries were done in China in 2017 and approximately 20 million in 2018. The increasing number of cosmetic surgeries leave a scar appearance. Even the smaller scar appearance on facial surfaces drives the demand for scar reduction treatments to better the market growth

Market Segmentation by Geography

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

APAC

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Middle East and Africa

and Turkey

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Vendor Analysis

Perrigo acquired two scar treatment product manufacturers such as Tracxn and HRA Pharma. HRA pharma brand product Mederma is one of the leading products in the topical scar treatment market, and it is highly suggested by dermatologists. Mederma is one of the high-sale products for scar treatment in the international market

Prominent Vendors

Perrigo Company Plc

HRA Pharma

Molnlycke Healthcare AB

Newmedical Technology

Alliance Pharma

Smith+Nephew

Other Prominent Vendors

Aroamas LLC

Biodermis

Implus (Spenco)

Genomma Lab Internacional

Revitol Corporation

Eucare Pharmaceuticals

Galderma

Integra LifeSciences

Johnson & Johnson

Loreal

Mylan N.V

Murud Inc

Oculus Innovative Sciences Inc

Pharmaxis Ltd

Rejuvaskin

Re'equil

Sientra

SkinKraft

The Menarini Group

Terez & Honor

Promore Pharma

Key Questions Answered:

1. How big is the topical scar treatment market?

2. Which region holds the highest share in the topical scar treatment market?

3. Who are the key players in the topical scar treatment market?

4. What are the major factors driving the growth of the topical scar treatment market?

5. What are the key trends in the topical scar treatment market?



