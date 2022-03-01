IDEAYA Biosciences to Participate in Investor Conferences in March 2022

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. IDYA, a synthetic lethality focused precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics, announced its participation in investor conferences in March 2022.

Guggenheim 3rd Annual Healthy Altitudes CEO Summit Panel

Thursday, March 10 at 9:00am ET



Participation by Yujiro Hata, Chief Executive Officer, IDEAYA Biosciences, moderated by Dan Skovronsky, M.D. Ph.D. CSO, Eli Lilly with host Seamus Fernandez, Senior Managing Director and Global Biopharma Analyst, Guggenheim Securities

Oppenheimer Targeted Oncology Panel

Monday, March 14, 10:00am ET



Participation by Yujiro Hata, Chief Executive Officer, IDEAYA Biosciences, hosted by Kevin DeGeeter Managing Director and Senior Analyst, Biotechnology and Diagnostics, Oppenheimer

34th Annual Roth Conference

Monday, March 14, 2022 at 6:00pm ET

Fireside chat with Paul Stone, Chief Financial Officer, IDEAYA Biosciences, hosted by Zegbeh Jallah Ph.D. Managing Director, Research Analyst, Biotechnology Roth Capital Partners

Oppenheimer's 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference

Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 10:40am ET



Presentation by Yujiro Hata, Chief Executive Officer, IDEAYA Biosciences

A live audio webcast of the event will be available, as permitted by conference host, at the "Investors/News and Events/Investor Calendar" section of the IDEAYA website at https://ir.ideayabio.com/events. A replay of available webcasts will be accessible for 30 days following the live event.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA is a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. IDEAYA's approach integrates capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers with drug discovery to select patient populations most likely to benefit from its targeted therapies. IDEAYA is applying its early research and drug discovery capabilities to synthetic lethality – which represents an emerging class of precision medicine targets.

