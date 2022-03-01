The Weather Network's 2022 Spring Forecast examines conditions across Canada
OAKVILLE, ON, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - An early taste of spring has already been enjoyed by most Canadians as February featured brief periods of very mild and even record-breaking temperatures. Will warmer weather continue to tease during the weeks ahead, or is spring ready to commit to an early start across Canada?
According to The Weather Network's Spring Forecast for the months of March, April and May, most Canadians will need to be patient as we wait for consistent warm weather.
"Spring is known for its changeable weather, but this year looks especially tumultuous," said Chris Scott, Chief Meteorologist with The Weather Network. "Periods of warm spring weather will be a delightful contrast to winter's fury which we've all experienced at times during the past three months. However, this will be a case of two steps forward and one step back, as we'll see several more bouts of winter-like weather before spring finally hits its stride across the country."
The volatile temperature pattern should result in most of Canada seeing temperatures that are near normal or on the cold side of normal for the season. An active storm track should bring near to above normal precipitation for most of the country.
Below is a more detailed look at the conditions expected across Canada this spring:
Ontario & Quebec – Early tastes of warm spring weather will continue to tease at times, and this region can look forward to periods of very warm weather as the season progresses. However, spring will also test our patience with a few significant setbacks expected as well. An active storm track and a few moisture-laden systems are expected to bring above normal precipitation to the region.
British Columbia – A slower than typical start to the season is expected with below normal temperatures. This should allow for outstanding spring skiing with a good snowpack already in place and additional alpine snow expected. A cooler spring, along with above normal precipitation, should greatly reduce the risk for an early start to the fire season.
The Prairies – A heightened potential for turbulent temperatures is expected across this region. Near normal precipitation totals are expected for most areas, but we will closely monitor southern Alberta where soil moisture is currently well below normal with the approach of another growing season. Above normal snowpack will contribute to a risk for spring flooding across southern Manitoba.
Atlantic Canada – After a mild winter, this region will settle into a more typical spring pattern with back-and-forth temperature swings that come close to offsetting each other. An active storm track and moisture-laden systems should bring above normal precipitation across the region and a heightened risk for late season winter storms.
Northern Canada – Colder than normal spring temperatures are expected across the Yukon and NWT, while near normal temperatures are expected across Nunavut. Near normal precipitation is expected across most of the region.
Over the next few weeks, Canadians should pay close attention to the daily forecasts as weather and road conditions can change rapidly
The Weather Network: Spring 2022 Forecast
Region
Temperature Outlook
Precipitation Outlook
British Columbia
Below normal
Above normal south and central; Near normal north
Alberta
Below normal north, central, and west; Near normal south
Near normal
Saskatchewan
Below normal north and central; Near normal south
Near normal
Manitoba
Near normal
Near normal; Above normal far east
Ontario
Near normal
Above normal
Québec
Near normal; Below normal northeast
Above normal south; Near normal central and north
The Maritimes and Newfoundland
Near normal; Above normal southwest Nova Scotia
Above normal
Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut
Below normal Yukon and NWT; Near normal Nunavut
Near normal
Complete Spring Forecast details, including regional breakdowns, maps and charts are available at www.theweathernetwork.com/spring.
Interview opportunities: The Weather Network meteorologists are available for interviews to provide additional details and localized insights about this year's Spring Forecast.
Interview opportunities: The Weather Network meteorologists are available for interviews to provide additional details and localized insights about this year's Spring Forecast.
