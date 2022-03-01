Schulte Roth & Zabel Strengthens Intellectual Property Capabilities with Addition of Alexander Kim

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schulte Roth & Zabel today announced that Alexander M. Kim has joined the firm as a partner and head of the Intellectual Property, Sourcing & Technology Group, resident in the New York office. Alex brings considerable experience in advising on matters relating to intellectual property, privacy, data protection and cyber/information security.
Alex has significant experience in transactional matters relating to the development, acquisition/divestiture, transfer, licensing, and enforcement of intellectual property and technology, including domestic and international M&A, joint ventures, strategic partnerships, investments, capital markets, finance, debt and credit transactions, securitizations, corporate reorganizations, licensing and other technology related commercial matters. His experience extends across a broad range of industries, including information technology, software/data, e-commerce, financial services/fintech, electronic and print media industries, and pharmaceutical/bio-technology industries.
"Legal issues at the intersection of financial transactions and cybersecurity/data protection, such as data sharing and transfers, blockchain, NFTs, and related technologies, have become increasingly complex in the past two years," said Alex. "I look forward to helping clients navigate these matters across the investment spectrum and capitalize on new opportunities."
"Alex's experience speaks directly to market opportunities and challenges our clients are facing with IP and technology, which are playing increasingly important roles in M&A transactions," said Schulte Roth & Zabel co-managing partner Marc Elovitz. "Alex's insights and expertise with data privacy and protection will be critical as we help our clients navigate these developing areas," added co-managing partner David Efron.
SRZ continues to add distinctive talent in strategic practice areas to enhance how it meets emerging client needs in both the public and private markets, particularly in M&A. In addition to Mr. Kim, strategic hires include Michael Flynn, Jeffrey Symons and Brian C. Miner in the M&A and Securities Group, Gayle Klein in the Litigation Group, Gregory Ruback in the Finance and Derivatives Group, and Douglas S. Mintz in the Business Reorganization Group.
