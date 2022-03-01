Acta Announces "UK REACH, What's Happened and What's Next?," a Webinar Explaining Important UK REACH Developments

MANCHESTER, England, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Companies worldwide must be aware of the significant implications for chemical regulatory compliance under the United Kingdom (UK) REACH regulation as the UK has completed its first year of complete separation from the European Union (EU). While the major regulations pertaining to chemicals were carried over into UK law mostly unchanged after the Brexit transition period, the UK now makes its own decisions, and divergence between the UK and EU regulations will continue in 2022 and beyond.
Regardless of one's role, whether manufacturer, importer, non-Great Britain (GB) supplier, downstream user, or distributor, all companies doing business as or with a GB-based company are advised to follow the developments in GB closely. The first registration deadline of October 27, 2023, for 1,000 tonnes or more per year is approaching rapidly, and its extension is under consideration. Companies should act quickly to understand their rights and obligations under UK REACH to maintain continuity of their supply chains and market access.
"UK REACH, What's Happened and What's Next?" will delve into these important questions with The Acta Group (Acta®) professionals who have decades of experience to help evaluate what to expect in 2022.
Topics Covered:
- A brief review of 2021
- UK REACH work program for 2021/22
- Possible changes to the regulation and impacts for industry
Speakers include:
Steven P. Brennan, Ph.D., Senior Manager, REACH, Acta
Jane S. Vergnes, Ph.D., DABT®, Vice President, Scientific Affairs and Director of Toxicology, Acta
