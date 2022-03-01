TLIS ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 8, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Talis Biomedical Corporation Shareholders

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Talis Biomedical Corporation TLIS alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Talis common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's February 2021 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 8, 2022

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: According to the lawsuit, documents that the Company issued in connection with its IPO failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the comparator assay in the primary study lacked sufficient sensitivity to support Talis's Emergency Use Authorization application for Talis One COVID-19 test; (2) that, as a result, Talis was reasonably likely to experience delays in obtaining regulatory approval for the Talis One COVID-19 test; (3) that, as a result, the Company's commercialization timeline would be significantly delayed; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Talis you have until March 8, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

For additional information about the TLIS lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899

