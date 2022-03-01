Globalization Partners Appoints Simone Nardi as Chief Financial Officer

BOSTON, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ -- Globalization Partners, the leading global employment platform that simplifies remote team building by making it fast and easy for companies to hire anyone, anywhere, within minutes, today announced the appointment of Simone Nardi as Chief Financial Officer following the recent promotion of Bob Cahill to President.
Nardi brings extensive experience in strategic planning, capital markets, investor relations, M&A, business development and change management with companies of various sizes, industries, and complexities across the U.S. and internationally. Reporting to Bob Cahill, Nardi will play a key role in Globalization Partners' ("G-P" or "the Company's") strategy to create value across financial functional areas including planning and analysis, financial reporting, treasury, investor relations, capital markets, accounting, tax, insurance, and risk management. In addition, as part of the executive leadership team, Nardi will engage on corporate strategy as G-P expands its employment platform to new markets and languages while ensuring world-class legal, HR and compliance standards.
"We are at the forefront of the worldwide shift towards global remote workforces, and I am pleased to have Simone joining our team at such an exciting moment in time for us as a company," said Bob Cahill, President, Globalization Partners. "His experience in executing strategic and operational growth plans is combined with a global mindset that will help position us as we meet the accelerating market demand for our technology platform now and into the future, and I look forward to collaborating with him."
Prior to Globalization Partners, Nardi served as CFO at fuboTV successfully transitioning the organization from a private to a public company. Previously, he served as SVP and CFO, international for Scripps Networks Interactive, where he was responsible for all finance and strategic planning for the company's international business across Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Prior to that, he served as SVP and CFO for NBC Universal's international channels and television production businesses. He also served as CFO of NBC Universal's business development division in New York, where he assumed a lead role in launching Hulu. Nardi began his career with General Electric in Italy and the United States.
"I'm excited to be joining Globalization Partners at such a pivotal hyper-growth stage of the Company's journey and playing a key role as we seize the massive opportunities ahead," said Simone Nardi, CFO, Globalization Partners. I look forward to collaborating closely with Bob, Nicole and the rest of the leadership team to position the Company to meet the needs of this enormous and virtually untapped global talent market."
Globalization Partners' global employment platform provides unmatched technology and support that enables customers to hire talent anywhere they find it, quickly, securely, and easily. As the world's largest and most established fully compliant employment platform, G-P has seen surging demand for its solution, with approximately $1 billion in Annual Recurring Revenue.
