Add LawToolBox for Microsoft Teams to Your Microsoft Invoice

DENVER, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LawToolBox has seen a dramatic increase in licenses transacted through Microsoft globally and in the US. With access to the Microsoft Commercial Marketplace, LawToolBox can easily scale its offer through the Microsoft partner ecosystem, reduce customer acquisition costs, and focus on what it does best – helping legal professionals manage cases, clients, and calendars in Microsoft 365.

As an exemplary Independent Software Vendor (ISV) success story, LawToolBox partnered with Pax8, a global Cloud Solutions Provider (CSP), to distribute Microsoft 365 for Legal to consultants, resellers, and the global marketplace at large through its direct provider network. Read more about this showcase from Microsoft.

"The Microsoft Commercial Marketplace is important both to companies like LawToolBox, which transforms Microsoft 365 into a legal suite for lawyers and to Microsoft partners who are able to simply add an application like LawToolBox to the Microsoft invoice in the exact same way they're managing the M365 licensing for their clients," said Carol-Lynn Grow, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder of LawToolBox. "Our law firm and legal department clients benefit because they don't need to open a new purchase order, they can simply add LawToolBox to their Microsoft invoice."

With rulesets for thousands of courts in all 50 states and in countries around the world, LawToolBox offers the most robust deadline calculator and automated legal calendaring solution available. And with a rules-based deadline calculator, automated legal calendaring, and matter management in Microsoft 365, law firms and legal departments can easily save time, eliminate human error, and reduce the risk of missed deadlines.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado with customers including governments, corporations, and law firms around the world, LawToolBox provides a suite of collaboration and productivity tools that empower organizations to streamline legal operations in Microsoft Teams, Outlook, and SharePoint.



