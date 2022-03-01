Digital Promise Awards National Certification to Summit Learning

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Summit Learning program– a comprehensive approach to teaching and learning that drives student engagement, meaningful learning experiences, and strong student-teacher relationships – received Digital Promise's Learner Variability Product Certification.
Digital Promise is an independent nonprofit authorized by Congress, and their certifications give teachers, school administrators, and families additional confidence in selecting partners to empower teaching and learning.
This marks the second certification Summit Learning has earned from Digital Promise in the past year—the program was awarded the Research-Based Design Product Certification in June 2021. Summit Learning is proud to be recognized as a field leader in this regard for continually putting research into practice in education and supporting the diverse needs of every student.
"This certification underscores our belief that all students enter school with unique experiences that contribute to who they are as individuals," said Monica Milligan, Chief Program Officer of Gradient Learning, the nonprofit that provides the Summit Learning program. "Our team has built tools and academic approaches to help teachers meet each learner where they are across multiple dimensions of variability, including current skill development and content knowledge."
"Educators and families want to know that edtech products support a broad range of learners," said Vic Vuchic, chief innovation officer and executive director of the Learner Variability Project at Digital Promise. "The Learner Variability Product Certification celebrates those products that intentionally design for the whole child and allow learners to make adjustments based on their needs. Congratulations to these product companies!"
More information on Digital Promise's Product Certifications can be found at productcertifications.digitalpromise.org.
To learn more about Summit Learning, visit www.summitlearning.org.
About Summit Learning
Created by teachers with experience in diverse classrooms, Summit Learning is a researched-based approach to education designed to drive student engagement, strong student-teacher connections, and mastery-based learning. With the program, students develop the skills and habits of lifelong learners, while gaining mastery of core subjects like math, history, English, and science. Summit Learning offers schools a customizable curriculum, a range of educational resources and technology tools, professional development for educators, and ongoing coaching and support for schools.
About Digital Promise
Digital Promise is a nonprofit organization that builds powerful networks and takes on grand challenges by working at the intersection of researchers, entrepreneurs, and educators.
