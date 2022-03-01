Boiler Control Market to grow by USD 820.03 Mn| Integration of BMS for optimization of Boiler Process to Drive Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The boiler control market will be driven by the integration of a burner management system (BMS) for the optimization of the boiler process. The market size is expected to grow by USD 820.03 mn from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.02% during this period.

Boiler Control Market 2022-2026: Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Boiler Control Market 2022-2026: Drivers and Challenges

The integration of a burner management system (BMS) for optimization of the boiler process is one of the key drivers supporting the boiler control market growth. Emissions from industrial boiler plants depend on the combustion efficiency of the boilers. BMS is an integral part of boiler control systems. It also ensures safe start-up, flame, emission monitoring, and industrial burner control. Increasingly stringent environmental regulations worldwide are driving the demand for BMS. Vendors should have expertise in the design and installation to offer boiler control systems to their customers.

Concerns related to the integration of new technologies with existing boilers will hinder the boiler control market growth. A significant proportion of legacy boilers continue to operate on the same technology. However, technology has been evolving continuously to transform industrial processes. Implementing an advanced boiler control system also requires significant investments in training, maintenance, personnel, and operators. Industrial facilities are sometimes reluctant to implement such changes.

Boiler Control Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Water Tube



Fire Tube

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

Boiler Control Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The boiler control market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

To help businesses improve their market position, the boiler control market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Yokogawa Electric Corp., ABB Ltd., Acuity, Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Burnham LLC, Cleaver-Brooks Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Federal Corp., Forbes Marshall Pvt. Ltd., HBX Control Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Legrand SA, MicroMod Automation and Controls LLC, Parker Boiler Co., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Spirax Sarco Engineering plc, Sprecher + Schuh, SPX Corp., The Fulton Companies, VirtualExpo Group, and Eaton Corp. plc.

Boiler Control Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist boiler control market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the boiler control market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the boiler control market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of boiler control market vendors

Boiler Control Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.02% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 820.03 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.8 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Yokogawa Electric Corp., ABB Ltd., Acuity, Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Burnham LLC, Cleaver-Brooks Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Federal Corp., Forbes Marshall Pvt. Ltd., HBX Control Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Legrand SA, MicroMod Automation and Controls LLC, Parker Boiler Co., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Spirax Sarco Engineering plc, Sprecher + Schuh, SPX Corp., The Fulton Companies, VirtualExpo Group , and Eaton Corp. plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Water tube - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Water tube - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Water tube - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Water tube - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Water tube - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Fire tube - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Fire tube - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Fire tube - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Fire tube - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Fire tube - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 89: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 90: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: ABB Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 92: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Cleaver-Brooks Inc.

Exhibit 94: Cleaver-Brooks Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Cleaver-Brooks Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 96: Cleaver-Brooks Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Emerson Electric Co.

Exhibit 97: Emerson Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Emerson Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Emerson Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 100: Emerson Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Emerson Electric Co. - Segment focus

10.6 HBX Control Systems Inc.

Exhibit 102: HBX Control Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 103: HBX Control Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: HBX Control Systems Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 105: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 106: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 108: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

10.8 Schneider Electric SE

Exhibit 110: Schneider Electric SE - Overview



Exhibit 111: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Schneider Electric SE - Key news



Exhibit 113: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus

10.9 Siemens AG

Exhibit 115: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 116: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 118: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Siemens AG - Segment focus

10.10 Spirax Sarco Engineering plc

Exhibit 120: Spirax Sarco Engineering plc - Overview



Exhibit 121: Spirax Sarco Engineering plc - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Spirax Sarco Engineering plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Spirax Sarco Engineering plc - Segment focus

10.11 SPX Corp.

Exhibit 124: SPX Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 125: SPX Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: SPX Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: SPX Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Exhibit 128: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 132: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 133: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 134: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 135: Research methodology



Exhibit 136: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 137: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 138: List of abbreviations

