New Officers and Representatives Announced for 2022 Americas Council of the Association of Executive Search and Leadership Consultants (AESC)

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Association of Executive Search and Leadership Consultants (AESC), the global standards-setting body for the executive search and leadership consulting profession, today announces 2022 officers and representatives to the AESC Council of the Americas. The Council consists of elected officers and representatives from AESC Member executive search and leadership advisory firms from across the Americas region.

David Turner, Managing Partner and President at Kincannon & Reed and based in Phoenix will serve as Council Chair; Suzanne Burns, Partner, Board, CEO, Industrial, Digital & Private Equity Practices at Spencer Stuart and based in Chicago will serve as Council Vice Chair; Tony Bolliger, President at CareerSMITH and based in Newport Beach, California, will serve as Council Secretary/Treasurer.

In addition, AESC would like to welcome ten new AESC Americas Council representatives, including Matrice Ellis Kirk, CEO at Ellis Kirk Group and based in Dallas; Gabriel Gonzalez, President & CEO at GOSECO International Executive and based in San Diego; Daniel W. Heiman, Chair of Cornerstone International Group – North America and based in Kansas City; Jason Murray, President & Managing Partner at BIPOC Executive Search and based in Toronto; Felipe Rivelles, Managing Partner, Mexico at Signium and based in Mexico City; Carol Robinson, Principal & Founder at Harbour West Consulting and based in North Vancouver, British Columbia; Jessica Rudish, Principal at Rudish Health and based in New York; Ranju Shergill, Partner at Pekarsky & Co. and based in Calgary; Jennifer Silvester, CEO & Senior Partner at Silvester & Company and based in Salt Lake City; Conrad Woody, Managing Partner, Washington Office & Head of the U.S. Association and Corporate Affairs Practice at Odgers Berndtson and based in Washington, DC.

David Turner, AESC Americas Council Chair, commented: "The AESC Council of the Americas plays an important role in ensuring the highest standards of quality and service in the executive search and leadership consulting profession across the region. I look forward to working with my fellow Council members to create the future of the profession on behalf of the clients we serve."

Karen Greenbaum, AESC President and CEO, commented: "AESC Councils combine regional expertise with global innovation on behalf of our association, ensuring clients—no matter where in the world—receive exceptional quality and results when working with an AESC Member."

The complete 2022 AESC Council of the Americas includes:



David Turner , Kincannon & Reed, Chair – Phoenix

, Kincannon & Reed, Chair – Suzanne Burns , Spencer Stuart, Vice Chair – Chicago

, Spencer Stuart, Vice Chair – Tony Bolliger , CareerSMITH, Secretary/Treasurer – Newport Beach, CA

, CareerSMITH, Secretary/Treasurer – Karen Greenbaum , AESC, Ex-officio – New York

, AESC, Ex-officio – Judy Boreham , The Diversified Search Group / AltoPartners – Philadelphia

, The Diversified Search Group / AltoPartners – Shaun Carpenter , PFM Executive Search / Panorama Search - Vancouver

, PFM Executive Search / Panorama Search - Sam Dinte, Dinte Executive Search / IIC Partners – Washington, DC

Matrice Ellis-Kirk, Ellis Kirk Group – Dallas

Eileen Finn , Eileen Finn & Associates – New York

, & Associates – Nona Footz , Coulter Partners – New York

, Coulter Partners – Rodrigo Foz Forte , EXEC – Executive Performance / Panorama – São Paulo

, EXEC – Executive Performance / Panorama – São Paulo Gabriel Gonzalez , GOSECO International Executive Search – San Diego

, GOSECO International Executive Search – Lindsay Griesmeyer , RSR Partners – New York

, RSR Partners – Paul Groce , Leathwaite – New York

, Leathwaite – Julian Ha , Heidrick & Struggles – Washington, DC

, Heidrick & Struggles – Alicia Hasell , Boyden – Houston

, Boyden – Daniel W. Heiman , Cornerstone International Group – Kansas City

, Cornerstone International Group – Molly Hull , Slayton Search Partners – Chicago

, Slayton Search Partners – Michele James , Avery James Inc. – Los Angeles

, Avery James Inc. – Cathy Logue , Stanton Chase – Toronto

, – Nicolás Mora Schrader , Equation Partners / AltoPartners – Santiago

, Equation Partners / AltoPartners – Jason Murray , BIPOC Executive Search – Toronto

, BIPOC Executive Search – Steve Newton , Russell Reynolds Associates – Houston

, Russell Reynolds Associates – Morten Nielsen , WittKieffer – Cleveland

, WittKieffer – Chris Pantelidis , EMA Partners – New York

, EMA Partners – Shana Plott , Coleman Lew Canny Bowen – Charlotte

, – Charlotte Felipe Rivelles, Signium – Mexico City

Carol Robinson , Harbour West Consulting – North Vancouver, BC

, Harbour West Consulting – Pauly Rodney , Raines International - New York

, Raines International - Jessica Rudish , Rudish Health – Boca Raton, FL

, Rudish Health – José Ruiz , Alder Koten – Houston and Monterrey, Mexico

, Alder Koten – and John Ryan , TRANSEARCH – Chicago

, TRANSEARCH – Ranju Shergill , Pekarsky & Co. – Calgary

, Pekarsky & Co. – Jennifer Silvester , Silvester & Company – Salt Lake City

, Silvester & Company – Thayanie Ujino, FESA Group / IIC Partners – São Paulo

Conrad Woody , Odgers Berndtson – Washington, DC

