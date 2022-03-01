Freight Matching Platform 123Loadboard Endorses LoadBoard Network, the Recently Launched Provider of Capacity Serving a Network of Top-Tier Load Boards

HOUSTON, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Freight matching platform 123Loadboard backs this inspiring launch of LoadBoard Network, a business venture to help brokers automate their load posting and provide a central database of loads in exchange for access to a country-wide network of carriers. LoadBoard Network accommodates the use of several TMS applications to transmit loads.

LoadBoard Network's interface will allow members to upload their available freight so carriers can search, place bids, and book loads for their equipment across a web of top-tier load boards.

"In our decision to endorse LoadBoard Network, we are putting our support behind a company that represents the values of hundreds of thousands of hard-working, front-line members in the trucking industry giving carriers the opportunity to access high-quality loads from reliable shippers and brokers," says Loarn Metzen, V.P., 123Loadboard. LoadBoard Network will grant load boards the ability to display loads transmitted across the network in exchange for 24/7 access to a plethora of carriers to meet capacity for broker participants.

"LoadBoard Network is launching with a focus on Brokers and with the technology available to help them maximize capacity so they can move their freight. They can be highly selective about the carriers and equipment required to manage their capacity," says Mark Draeb, President, LoadBoard Network.

In addition to providing their own suite of API integration options, 123Loadboard affirms that LoadBoard Network will give brokers flexibility and empower them through technology with the business intelligence they need to make the most of their freight operation.

About 123Loadboard

Founded in 2004, 123Loadboard provides a freight matching marketplace for carriers, owner-operators, brokers, and shippers to engage with pertinent, easy-to-use tools using the latest technologies to help professional truck drivers find loads and increase their loaded miles. Affordable web and mobile apps allow users to customize their subscriptions to meet their specific needs. The company is a trusted source for freight matching, credit, compliance issues, and mileage. Learn more about 123Loadboard.

About LoadBoard Network

LoadBoard Network LLC is a software company that serves the freight transportation industry and develops innovative SaaS technology to help transportation brokers and freight shippers run their businesses more efficiently through data aggregation and task automation. LoadBoard Network software is available in app form, through web services, and via third-party integrations with service providers in the transportation industry. Learn more about LoadBoard Network.

