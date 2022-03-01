Frost & Sullivan experts present strategic insights on key trends for the global cloud market
SAN ANTONIO, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ -- The last decade was about moving to the cloud as businesses migrated, re-platformed, and deployed applications in the public cloud. However, the future will revolve around leveraging the cloud to support digital businesses in their drive to improve operational efficiency, automate business processes and boost productivity. Organizations are continually focused on optimizing business value and efficiency through the cloud. Demand for managed cloud services is growing as organizations seek assistance in designing, implementing, and configuring a cloud strategy across hybrid, private and public clouds. To help companies identify new avenues for top-line growth and plan for a more fruitful 2022, Frost & Sullivan's team of industry experts has compiled a complimentary insight: Top 4 Growth Opportunities in the Cloud Industry for 2022—What's Next?
To download the complimentary insight, please click here.
"According to the Frost & Sullivan 2021 Global Cloud User Survey, 74% of organizations globally say the cloud is the most critical part of their digital transformation strategy," noted Lynda Stadtmueller, Research Vice President & Practice Lead, Information & Communications Technology at Frost & Sullivan. "However, digital transformation requires a flexible cloud strategy as businesses must utilize different infrastructures to meet the needs of a diverse set of applications, services, data, and users. With the need for data to be secure, compliant, and available, data management remains a priority."
Gain insight into exciting new growth opportunities, strategic recommendations, best practices, and future developments in the following areas:
- Hybrid and multi-cloud adoption
- Platform-as-a-service
- Enterprise data management
- Managed services
About Frost & Sullivan
For over six decades, Frost & Sullivan has helped build sustainable growth strategies for Fortune 1000 companies, governments, and investors. We apply actionable insights to navigate economic changes, identify disruptive technologies, and formulate new business models to create a stream of innovative growth opportunities that drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.
Contact:
Melissa Tan
Corporate Communications
T: +65 6890 0926
E: melissa.tan@frost.com
SOURCE Frost & Sullivan
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.