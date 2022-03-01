Frost & Sullivan experts present strategic insights on key trends for the global cloud market

SAN ANTONIO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The last decade was about moving to the cloud as businesses migrated, re-platformed, and deployed applications in the public cloud. However, the future will revolve around leveraging the cloud to support digital businesses in their drive to improve operational efficiency, automate business processes and boost productivity. Organizations are continually focused on optimizing business value and efficiency through the cloud. Demand for managed cloud services is growing as organizations seek assistance in designing, implementing, and configuring a cloud strategy across hybrid, private and public clouds. To help companies identify new avenues for top-line growth and plan for a more fruitful 2022, Frost & Sullivan's team of industry experts has compiled a complimentary insight: Top 4 Growth Opportunities in the Cloud Industry for 2022—What's Next?

To download the complimentary insight, please click here.

"According to the Frost & Sullivan 2021 Global Cloud User Survey, 74% of organizations globally say the cloud is the most critical part of their digital transformation strategy," noted Lynda Stadtmueller, Research Vice President & Practice Lead, Information & Communications Technology at Frost & Sullivan. "However, digital transformation requires a flexible cloud strategy as businesses must utilize different infrastructures to meet the needs of a diverse set of applications, services, data, and users. With the need for data to be secure, compliant, and available, data management remains a priority."

Gain insight into exciting new growth opportunities, strategic recommendations, best practices, and future developments in the following areas:

Hybrid and multi-cloud adoption Platform-as-a-service Enterprise data management Managed services

About Frost & Sullivan



For over six decades, Frost & Sullivan has helped build sustainable growth strategies for Fortune 1000 companies, governments, and investors. We apply actionable insights to navigate economic changes, identify disruptive technologies, and formulate new business models to create a stream of innovative growth opportunities that drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:



Melissa Tan

Corporate Communications

T: +65 6890 0926

E: melissa.tan@frost.com

http://www.frost.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frost--sullivan-experts-present-strategic-insights-on-key-trends-for-the-global-cloud-market-301492419.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan