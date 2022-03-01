RLX Technology Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on March 11, 2022

- Earnings Call Scheduled for 7:00 a.m. ET on March 11, 2022 –
BEIJING, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RLX Technology Inc. ("RLX" or the "Company") RLX, a leading branded e-vapor company in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, before the U.S. markets open on Friday, March 11, 2022.
The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on March 11, 2022 (8:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on March 11, 2022).
Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:
United States (toll free): +1-888-317-6003
International: +1-412-317-6061
Hong Kong, China (toll free): +800-963-976
Hong Kong, China: +852-5808-1995
Mainland China: 400-120-6115
Participant Code: 3704755
Participants should dial-in 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "RLX Technology Inc." with the Participant Code as set forth above.
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.relxtech.com.
A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until March 18, 2022, by dialing the following telephone numbers:
United States: +1-877-344-7529
International: +1-412-317-0088
Replay Access Code: 8947871
About RLX Technology Inc.
RLX Technology Inc. RLX is a leading branded e-vapor company in China. The Company leverages its strong in-house technology and product development capabilities and in-depth insights into adult smokers' needs to develop superior e-vapor products. RLX Technology Inc. sells its products through an integrated offline distribution and "branded store plus" retail model tailored to China's e-vapor market.
For more information, please visit https://ir.relxtech.com
Contacts
In China:
RLX Technology Inc.
Head of Investor Relations
Sam Tsang
Email: ir@relxtech.com
The Piacente Group, Inc.
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
Email: RLX@tpg-ir.com
In the United States:
The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
Email: RLX@tpg-ir.com
SOURCE RLX Technology Inc.
