Fibocom Launches Advanced 5G Modules FG160 and SC171, Powering Up Intelligent Connectivity for 5G AIoT - MWC Barcelona 2022

SHENZHEN, China, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibocom (Stock Code: 300638), a global leading provider of IoT (Internet of Things) wireless solutions and wireless communication modules, launches the latest FG160 and SC171 5G modules during Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2022. FG160 is a high-performance 5G module compliant with 3GPP Release16 (R16) standards, ideally suitable for the FWA market; the latest 5G smart module SC171 supports seamless connectivity for AIoT scenarios with excellent computing capability.

Fiboocm 5G module FG160 compliant with 3GPP Release 16

The Fibocom FG160 module is powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X62 5G modem, which supports LTE/ WCDMA fallback. Supporting NR Carrier Aggregation (CA), the module significantly optimizes 5G user experience with extended coverage, boosted throughput and increased capacity, which can be used for terminals such as CPE, STB, IPC, ODU, etc. FG160 supports OpenCPU, optimizing cost-performance and power consumption. With OpenCPU, the module can be developed into an ideal FWA solution, enabling 160MHz bandwidth, 4096 QAM as well as Wi-Fi 6E. Coming with LGA form factor measuring 41x44x2.75mm, it is also compatible with Fibocom's 5G module FG150, which allows customers to migrate between different products, reducing investment concerns.

Fibocom 5G Smart module SC171 for high-end AIoT market

Designed with the Qualcomm QCM6490 chipset platform, the Fibocom SC171 module integrates an octa-core processor and Adreno 640 GPU, with excellent computing power. Supporting 5G standalone network (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) network architectures, it is also backward compatible with LTE/ WCDMA network standards. The module supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, as well as a variety of multimedia functions including vDSP, 5 channels camera inputs, dual-screen multi-displays, allowing smooth 4K video playing. It is suitable for high-end AIoT applications such as VR, smart robots, IIoT, smart payment, IPC, automotive aftermarket, drones, logistics, smart home, etc.

In addition to providing advanced wireless modules solutions, on 1st March, 2022, Fibocom releases the latest white paper 5G AIoT Empowering the Future of Smart Connectivity at its recent webinar. Partnered with industry experts form AAEON and Counterpoint Research, the webinar explores how the integration of 5G and AIoT can further expand the application landscape, and how to solve the key challenges faced by the 5G AIoT adopters.

Download the white paper now via: https://www.fibocom.com/en/whitepaper/5g-aiot.html?id=2654

For more information, please visit:

Resources

About Fibocom

Fibocom is a leading global provider of wireless communication modules and solutions in the sector of IoT (Internet of Things), as well as the first stock-listed (Stock Code:300638) wireless module provider in China. We provide end-to-end IoT wireless communication solutions for telecom operators, IoT equipment manufacturers, and IoT system integrators. With over two decades' engagement in M2M and IoT communication technology and extensive expertise, we are capable of independently developing high-performance wireless communication modules including 5G, LTE/LTE-A, NB-IoT/LTE-M, Android Smart, Automotive, WCDMA/HSPA(+), GSM/GPRS, Wi-Fi, GNSS, etc. Besides reliable, convenient, safe and intelligent IoT communication solutions for almost all vertical industries, we are also geared to customize the best and optimal IoT modules and solutions catering to your special requirements.

Media Contact

Ellie Cai

pr@fibocom.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fibocom-launches-advanced-5g-modules-fg160-and-sc171-powering-up-intelligent-connectivity-for-5g-aiot---mwc-barcelona-2022-301492525.html

SOURCE Fibocom Wireless Inc.