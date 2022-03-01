ClinOne Names Clinical Research Technology Leader Andrea Valente Chief Executive Officer

DENVER, Mar. 01, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClinOne, the true single technology platform to connect, inform, and empower clinical trial patients and sites, has achieved yet another milestone in its evolution by naming venerated industry leader Andrea Valente (LinkedIn) as Chief Executive Officer. Valente is a transformational leader with more than 20 years of consistent over-achievement and demonstrated success in life sciences technology product development, delivery operations, customer loyalty, and M&A strategy.

Valente joins ClinOne from Medable where she served as Chief Operating Officer. Prior to Medable, she was Vice President of Pandemic Response Systems at Oracle, where she led business development, product development, and service delivery of the cloud-based Oracle Health Management System (OHMS). She also led the partnership with the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change to deploy OHMS in Africa.

At ERT, Valente was the Executive Vice President, Chief Development Officer, and member of the Senior Leadership Team. During her tenure at ERT, she had global leadership responsibilities for Research and Development, Innovation Lab, and Information Technology. Valente was a key participant in critical business growth and transformation activities which included executing four strategic acquisitions and ensuring the successful sale of ERT from Genstar Capital to Nordic Capital.

"I'm so excited to join the ClinOne team at this pivotal time in the company's accelerating growth and the industry's overall technology evolution," Valente said. "To all our customers, in a time of change and uncertainty, I am fully committed to building upon an already strong foundation to ensure ClinOne is the technology partner you trust and value most. We will deliver on our promises to improve the quality, speed, and cost of clinical trial operations while making participation easier and reducing risk for patients, caregivers, and sites. To all our employees, I continue to be amazed by this team every time I learn more about you, and I am delighted to join such an engaged and passionate culture. I can't wait to get started."

ClinOne Founder and Chief Solutions Officer Rob Bohacs (LinkedIn), a 2021 PharmaVOICE 100 Most Inspirational People honoree, will continue his commitment to the mission he began with the creation of the company in 2016.

"The idea of ClinOne was born from personal frustrations seeing my family struggle with the clinical research process, and I knew we could use technology to change the game," said Bohacs. "Although I had a certain vision for success, including direct-to-patient technologies to help them find, consent, and participate in the right trial, I never imagined we would be able to build the team we have and continue to grow. I'm honored and frankly, humbled, to join forces every day with the most experienced, successful, and inspiring experts across our industry, and the company is only elevated by Andrea Valente. Now we can focus on fulfilling our potential to exceed expectations for patients, sites, and study teams."

The CEO identification process was led by Jennifer Peters (LinkedIn), Executive Chair at ClinOne, a distinguished pioneer and entrepreneur behind GreenPhire who also held leadership roles at Signant Health and TransPerfect.

"If you aren't watching ClinOne already, now's the time to start," said Peters. "In 2021 alone, this company achieved its second consecutive year of 120% growth and doubled headcount while adding 15 new customers, 5 new countries, and 10 CRO partners to its already impressive list of accomplishments. And now, after an exhaustive search, ClinOne is being led by one of the most experienced and influential executives in our industry. The sky is the limit at ClinOne, and that is good news for the people who matter most – the patients we all serve."

To learn how the ClinOne true single platform connects, informs, and empowers clinical trial patients, visit the company's new website at http://www.clinone.com.

About ClinOne

ClinOne connects, informs, and empowers patients, caregivers, and sites in clinical trials with a true single platform for trial awareness, eConsent, medication adherence, Uber Health, eDiaries, and decentralized clinical trials (DCT). Used by more than 55 sponsors, CROs, and site networks in 60 countries, our solutions are proven to reduce risk and simplify complex processes for therapeutic areas and patient populations including Oncology, Rare Disease, Pediatrics, the Elderly, and CNS. Designed in collaboration with sites and with caregivers in mind, ClinOne features the industry's fastest deployment, cost-efficient scale for trials of all sizes, and seamless API integrations to provide the results you need – and the experience your patients deserve. Ready to keep patients, sites, and study teams active and engaged throughout your clinical trial? Let's get creative at http://www.clinone.com.

