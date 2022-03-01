ENGEO announces the first Geologic Hazard Abatement District (GHAD) to combat levee failure

SAN RAMON, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ENGEO announces that it has been engaged to design and shepherd the first Geologic Hazard Abatement District (GHAD) focused on flood prevention. The GHAD will assist in protecting the City of Isleton against flood hazards and provide resilient flood damage relief.

Geologic Hazard Abatement Districts (GHADs) are state agencies formed by local communities to provide prevention, rapid response and funding to address hazardous geologic conditions. They were established by the California Legislature to protect communities from landslides, earth movement, erosion and other similar hazards. The Delta Region GHAD will be the first of its kind in protecting against the peril of flood.

"The ENGEO team is honored to have the privilege of working on this very important project for the Delta Region, which is the first GHAD to abate flooding due to embankment failure," said Uri Eliahu, ENGEO's President and CEO. "ENGEO has extensive experience and many talented professionals that have worked to protect and improve the communities we serve with GHADs."

ENGEO helped create the Blackhawk GHAD in 1986, and since then, has led the way with GHAD education and legislative activity. Eliahu, who is a leading voice in the development of GHAD policy and best practices, is a Founding Director and current president of the California Association of GHADs. Throughout the State of California, ENGEO has provided geotechnical strategy and monitoring in over 30 special districts.

ENGEO recently celebrated its 50th anniversary with milestones that include a 143% employee increase over the past 10 years. As the most comprehensive geoscience engineering firm in the world, it has worked on a wide range of public and private projects that range from GHADs, transportation, disaster sites, schools, major sporting venues, housing developments and museums, among an extensive array of other projects.

For more information, visit https://www.engeo.com/our-services/geologic-hazard-abatement-districts-ghads/.

Founded in 1971, ENGEO has helped companies and public agencies manage their project development risk, drive down construction costs, and improve schedules. ENGEO is an employee-owned firm of approximately 350 geotechnical and civil engineers, geologists, hydrologists, water resources engineers and other specialists. The company serves a diverse range of public and private clients on projects in transportation, infrastructure, water resources, geologic hazard abatement, flood control, disaster recovery, energy and residential and mixed-use communities. ENGEO has offices located in California, Nevada, Washington, Guam, New Zealand and Australia and has been consistently recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in the Nation by Fortune and the Great Place to Work Institute, and as a Top Workplace in the Bay Area by San Francisco Business Times and Bay Area News Group.

