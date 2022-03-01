ñol

Roundwood Market- Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2026

by PRNewswire
March 1, 2022 3:30 AM | 13 min read

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The roundwood market is set to increase by 15682.23 million ft3 from 2021 to 2026, and register a CAGR of  2.68%, according Technavio's latest market research report estimates . With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

To get further insights on market size, Y-O-Y growth and CAGR, Read our Sample Report

Factors such as rising demand from housing and infrastructure construction companies, rising demand from furniture companies, and demand for environment-friendly and durable flooring will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The roundwood market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Roundwood market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Type
    • Pulpwood
    • Sawlogs
    • Veneer Logs
  • Geography
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • North America
    • South America
    • MEA

Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market, download a free sample

Roundwood Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the roundwood market in l4 industry include AFRITIMSU GROUP OF CO. LTD., Atlantis SA, Extra-Les LLC , Flexx Panel BV, Fritz Kohl GmbH and Co. KG, JD Forest Products, Johnson International Co., Sierra Pacific Industries, Timberlink Ltd., and Timberwire Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

The roundwood market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The rising demand from housing and infrastructure construction companies will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the environmental challenges will hamper the market growth.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now! 

Roundwood Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist roundwood market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the roundwood market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the roundwood market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of roundwood market vendors

Related Reports:

 Plywood Market | Size, Share, Growth, Trends | Industry Analysis | Forecast 2025 | Technavio

 Wood Packaging Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Roundwood Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.68%

Market growth 2022-2026

15682.23 mn ft3

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.54

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 43%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Russian Federation, Brazil, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AFRITIMSU GROUP OF CO. LTD., Atlantis SA, Extra-Les LLC , Flexx Panel BV, Fritz Kohl GmbH and Co. KG, JD Forest Products, Johnson International Co., Sierra Pacific Industries, Timberlink Ltd., and Timberwire Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Download now to uncover successful business strategies deployed by Companies of roundwood market - Download Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes 

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary                         

               1.1 Market Overview 

                              Exhibit 01:  Key Finding 1

                              Exhibit 02:  Key Finding 2

                              Exhibit 03:  Key Finding 3

                              Exhibit 04:  Key Finding 5

                              Exhibit 05:  Key Finding 6

                              Exhibit 06:  Key Finding 7

                              Exhibit 07:  Key Finding 8

2. Market Landscape                            

               2.1 Market ecosystem             

                              Exhibit 08:   Parent market

                              Exhibit 09:  Market Characteristics

               2.2 Value chain analysis           

                              Exhibit 10:  Value chain analysis: Forest products

                              2.2.1    Inputs

                              2.2.2    Operations

                              2.2.3    Outbound logistics

                              2.2.4    Marketing and sales

                              2.2.5    Waste collection and services

3. Market Sizing                      

               3.1 Market definition

                              Exhibit 11:   Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

               3.2 Market segment analysis  

                              Exhibit 12:   Market segments

               3.3 Market size 2021 

               3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026 

                              Exhibit 13:  Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 (million ft3)

                              3.4.1    Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

                              3.4.2    Estimating growth rates for mature markets

                              Exhibit 14:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                         

               4.1 Five Forces Summary         

                              Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

               4.2 Bargaining power of buyers            

                              Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of buyers

               4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers        

                              Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers

               4.4 Threat of new entrants     

                              Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants

               4.5 Threat of substitutes          

                              Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes

               4.6 Threat of rivalry   

                              Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry

               4.7 Market condition 

                              Exhibit 21:  Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Type                    

               5.1 Market segments

                              The segments covered in this chapter are:

·         Pulpwood

·         Sawlogs

·         Veneer logs

                              Exhibit 22:  Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

               5.2     Comparison by Type      

                              Exhibit 23:  Comparison by Type

               5.3     Pulpwood - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

                              Exhibit 24:  Pulpwood - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million ft3)

                              Exhibit 25:  Pulpwood - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               5.4     Sawlogs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026    

                              Exhibit 26:  Sawlogs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million ft3)

                              Exhibit 27:  Sawlogs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               5.5     Veneer logs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026            

                              Exhibit 28:  Veneer logs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million ft3)

                              Exhibit 29:  Veneer logs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               5.6     Market opportunity by Type       

                              Exhibit 30:  Market opportunity by Type

6. Customer landscape                        

               6.1     Overview            

                              Exhibit 31:  Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape                    

               7.1 Geographic segmentation

                              The regions covered in the report are:

·         APAC

·         Europe

·         North America

·         South America

·         MEA

                              Exhibit 32:  Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

               7.2 Geographic comparison    

                              Exhibit 33:  Geographic comparison

               7.3     APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026         

                              Exhibit 34:  APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million ft3)

                              Exhibit 35:  APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               7.4     Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026      

                              Exhibit 36:  Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million ft3)

                              Exhibit 37:  Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               7.5     North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026       

                              Exhibit 38:  North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million ft3)

                              Exhibit 39:  North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               7.6     South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026       

                              Exhibit 40:  South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million ft3)

                              Exhibit 41:  South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               7.7     MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026          

                              Exhibit 42:  MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million ft3)

                              Exhibit 43:  MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               7.8     Key leading countries     

                              Exhibit 44:  Key leading countries

               7.9     Market opportunity by geography           

                              Exhibit 45:  Market opportunity by geography (million ft3)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                  

               8.1 Market drivers      

                              8.1.1    Rising demand from housing and infrastructure construction companies

                              8.1.2    Rising demand from furniture companies

                              8.1.3    Demand for environment-friendly and durable flooring

               8.2 Market challenges              

                              8.2.1    Environmental challenges

                              8.2.2    Moisture and humidity concerns

                              8.2.3    Certifications for forest products

                              Exhibit 46:  Impact of drivers and challenges

               8.3 Market trends      

                              8.3.1    Rising global roundwood production

                              8.3.2    Technological developments

                              8.3.3    Rising wages in manufacturing hubs

9. Vendor Landscape                            

               9.1     Overview            

                              Exhibit 47:  Vendor landscape

               9.2     Landscape disruption     

                              Exhibit 48:  Landscape disruption

                              Exhibit 49:  Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis               

               10.1 Vendors covered              

                              Exhibit 50:  Vendors covered

               10.2 Market positioning of vendors    

                              Exhibit 51:  Market positioning of vendors

               10.3   AFRITIMSU GROUP OF CO. LTD.

                              Exhibit 52:  AFRITIMSU GROUP OF CO. LTD. - Overview

                              Exhibit 53:  AFRITIMSU GROUP OF CO. LTD. - Product and service

                              Exhibit 54:  AFRITIMSU GROUP OF CO. LTD. - Key offerings

               10.4   Atlantis SA         

                              Exhibit 55:  Atlantis SA - Overview

                              Exhibit 56:  Atlantis SA - Product and service

                              Exhibit 57:  Atlantis SA - Key offerings

               10.5   Extra-Les LLC     

                              Exhibit 58:  Extra-Les LLC - Overview

                              Exhibit 59:  Extra-Les LLC - Product and service

                              Exhibit 60:  Extra-Les LLC - Key offerings

               10.6   Flexx Panel BV  

                              Exhibit 61:  Flexx Panel BV - Overview

                              Exhibit 62:  Flexx Panel BV - Product and service

                              Exhibit 63:  Flexx Panel BV - Key offerings

               10.7   Fritz Kohl GmbH and Co. KG        

                              Exhibit 64:  Fritz Kohl GmbH and Co. KG - Overview

                              Exhibit 65:  Fritz Kohl GmbH and Co. KG - Product and service

                              Exhibit 66:  Fritz Kohl GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

               10.8   JD Forest Products          

                              Exhibit 67:  JD Forest Products - Overview

                              Exhibit 68:  JD Forest Products - Product and service

                              Exhibit 69:  JD Forest Products - Key offerings

               10.9   Johnson International Co.           

                              Exhibit 70:  Johnson International Co. - Overview

                              Exhibit 71:  Johnson International Co. - Product and service

                              Exhibit 72:  Johnson International Co. - Key offerings

               10.10 Sierra Pacific Industries

                              Exhibit 73:  Sierra Pacific Industries - Overview

                              Exhibit 74:  Sierra Pacific Industries - Product and service

                              Exhibit 75:  Sierra Pacific Industries - Key offerings

               10.11 Timberlink Ltd.

                              Exhibit 76:  Timberlink Ltd. - Overview

                              Exhibit 77:  Timberlink Ltd. - Product and service

                              Exhibit 78:  Timberlink Ltd. - Key offerings

               10.12 Timberwire Inc.              

                              Exhibit 79:  Timberwire Inc. - Overview

                              Exhibit 80:  Timberwire Inc. - Product and service

                              Exhibit 81:  Timberwire Inc. - Key offerings

11. Appendix                           

               11.1 Scope of the report         

                              11.1.1 ????Market definition

                              11.1.2 Objective

                              11.1.3 Notes and caveats

               11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$            

                              Exhibit 82:  Currency conversion rates for US$

               11.3 Research Methodology   

                              Exhibit 83:  Research Methodology

                              Exhibit 84:  Validation techniques employed for market sizing

                              Exhibit 85:  Information sources

               11.4 List of abbreviations        

                              Exhibit 86:  List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/roundwood-market--industry-analysis-market-trends-market-growth-opportunities-and-forecast-2026-301491605.html

SOURCE Technavio

